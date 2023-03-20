Compania de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (BVN) is 5.29% away from 50-day simple Moving Average despite all headwinds

On March 17, 2023, Compania de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (NYSE: BVN) opened at $8.13, higher 5.43% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $8.60 and dropped to $7.94 before settling in for the closing price of $7.92. Price fluctuations for BVN have ranged from $5.09 to $11.29 over the past 52 weeks.

A company in the Basic Materials sector has dropped its sales by -7.80% annually for the last half of the decade. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 0.40% at the time writing. With a float of $248.91 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $253.99 million.

In an organization with 2043 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency.

Compania de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (BVN) Insider and Institutional Ownership

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Other Precious Metals & Mining industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Compania de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. is 37.20%, while institutional ownership is 60.30%.

Compania de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (BVN) Latest Financial update

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 9/29/2022, the company posted -$0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, coming under the agreed prediction (set at $0.03) by -$0.11. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.04 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 0.40% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 18.43% during the next five years compared to 11.80% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Compania de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (NYSE: BVN) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Compania de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (BVN). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 1.40. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 2.45.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.49, a number that is poised to hit 0.04 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 1.36 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Compania de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (BVN)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 2.29 million. That was better than the volume of 1.24 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 41.69%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.38.

During the past 100 days, Compania de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A.’s (BVN) raw stochastic average was set at 83.92%, which indicates a significant increase from 77.27% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 52.87% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 46.22% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $7.94, while its 200-day Moving Average is $7.10. However, in the short run, Compania de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $8.65. Second resistance stands at $8.96. The third major resistance level sits at $9.31. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $7.99, it is likely to go to the next support level at $7.64. The third support level lies at $7.33 if the price breaches the second support level.

Compania de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (NYSE: BVN) Key Stats

There are currently 253,990K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 2.02 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 824,800 K according to its annual income of 602,550 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 246,360 K and its income totaled 67,450 K.