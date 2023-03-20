Dime Community Bancshares Inc. (DCOM) posted a -16.82% change over the last five days signaling a new trend

Dime Community Bancshares Inc. (NASDAQ: DCOM) on March 17, 2023, started off the session at the price of $25.10, plunging -5.31% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $25.14 and dropped to $23.62 before settling in for the closing price of $25.23. Within the past 52 weeks, DCOM’s price has moved between $21.63 and $36.82.

Financial Sector giant saw their annual sales surged by 24.00% over the last five years. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of 51.80%. With a float of $35.77 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $38.12 million.

The firm has a total of 823 workers. Let’s measure their productivity.

Dime Community Bancshares Inc. (DCOM) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Observing investor behavior towards Banks – Regional industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Dime Community Bancshares Inc. is 4.40%, while institutional ownership is 75.60%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Feb 09, was worth 399,662. In this transaction Director-by-Deputization of this company sold 12,822 shares at a rate of $31.17, taking the stock ownership to the 0 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Feb 08, when Company’s Director-by-Deputization sold 2,858 for $31.25, making the entire transaction worth $89,312. This insider now owns 984 shares in total.

Dime Community Bancshares Inc. (DCOM) Recent Fiscal highlights

As on 12/30/2022, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the period falling under the consensus outlook (set at $1) by -$0.01. This company achieved a net margin of +31.85 while generating a return on equity of 12.77. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.88 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 51.80% per share during the next fiscal year.

Dime Community Bancshares Inc. (NASDAQ: DCOM) Trading Performance Indicators

Dime Community Bancshares Inc. (DCOM) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 2.21. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 3.82.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 3.73, a number that is poised to hit 0.86 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 4.00 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Dime Community Bancshares Inc. (DCOM)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Dime Community Bancshares Inc., DCOM], we can find that recorded value of 0.5 million was better than the volume posted last year of 0.17 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 29.50%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.56.

During the past 100 days, Dime Community Bancshares Inc.’s (DCOM) raw stochastic average was set at 15.19%, which indicates a significant decrease from 22.53% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 101.19% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 49.07% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $30.58, while its 200-day Moving Average is $31.70. Now, the first resistance to watch is $24.81. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $25.74. The third major resistance level sits at $26.33. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $23.29, it is likely to go to the next support level at $22.70. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $21.77.

Dime Community Bancshares Inc. (NASDAQ: DCOM) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 972.08 million based on 38,530K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 477,380 K and income totals 152,560 K. The company made 139,340 K in profit during its latest quarter, and 40,060 K in sales during its previous quarter.