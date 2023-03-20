Doma Holdings Inc. (DOMA) last year’s performance of -81.93% is a clear signal for an entertaining trading season.

On March 17, 2023, Doma Holdings Inc. (NYSE: DOMA) opened at $0.4176, lower -8.82% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $0.4199 and dropped to $0.37 before settling in for the closing price of $0.41. Price fluctuations for DOMA have ranged from $0.34 to $2.66 over the past 52 weeks.

Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted -45.20% at the time writing. With a float of $180.71 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $328.55 million.

Considering the fact that the conglomerate employs 1062 people, you should pay attention to its efficiency factor.

Doma Holdings Inc. (DOMA) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Real Estate Services industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Doma Holdings Inc. is 2.90%, while institutional ownership is 36.70%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Mar 03, was worth 32,645. In this transaction Chief Executive Officer of this company sold 56,774 shares at a rate of $0.57, taking the stock ownership to the 5,162,240 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Feb 21, when Company’s EVP & Chief Financial Officer sold 3,566 for $0.68, making the entire transaction worth $2,439. This insider now owns 2,406,064 shares in total.

Doma Holdings Inc. (DOMA) Recent Fiscal highlights

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 9/29/2022, the company posted -$0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, coming under the agreed prediction (set at -$0.11) by -$0.15. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.07 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -45.20% per share during the next fiscal year.

Doma Holdings Inc. (NYSE: DOMA) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Doma Holdings Inc. (DOMA). In the past quarter, the stock posted a price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.31.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.93, a number that is poised to hit -0.06 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.10 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Doma Holdings Inc. (DOMA)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 0.89 million, its volume of 1.23 million showed improvement in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 11.85%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.07.

During the past 100 days, Doma Holdings Inc.’s (DOMA) raw stochastic average was set at 5.33%, which indicates a significant increase from 0.85% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 106.55% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 124.41% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.5753, while its 200-day Moving Average is $0.6750. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $0.4047 in the near term. At $0.4373, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $0.4546. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.3548, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.3375. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $0.3049.

Doma Holdings Inc. (NYSE: DOMA) Key Stats

There are currently 330,142K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 134.87 million. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 440,180 K according to its annual income of -302,210 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 96,370 K and its income totaled -109,420 K.