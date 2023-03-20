Search
East West Bancorp Inc. (EWBC) kicked off at the price of $54.62: Venture capitalists have an exciting new opportunity

On March 17, 2023, East West Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ: EWBC) opened at $57.39, lower -6.46% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $57.49 and dropped to $52.25 before settling in for the closing price of $58.39. Price fluctuations for EWBC have ranged from $33.86 to $85.32 over the past 52 weeks.

During the last 5-year period, the sales growth of Financial Sector giant was 11.90%. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 29.80% at the time writing. With a float of $139.79 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $140.94 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 3155 employees.

East West Bancorp Inc. (EWBC) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Banks – Diversified industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of East West Bancorp Inc. is 0.10%, while institutional ownership is 91.10%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Mar 13, was worth 495,130. In this transaction Chief Financial Officer of this company bought 10,000 shares at a rate of $49.51, taking the stock ownership to the 124,925 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Jan 31, when Company’s Director sold 2,000 for $77.00, making the entire transaction worth $154,000. This insider now owns 17,136 shares in total.

East West Bancorp Inc. (EWBC) Recent Fiscal highlights

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 12/30/2022, the company posted $2.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at $2.24) by $0.13. This company achieved a net margin of +43.78 while generating a return on equity of 19.08. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 2.26 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 29.80% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 8.00% during the next five years compared to 16.10% growth over the previous five years of trading.

East West Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ: EWBC) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for East West Bancorp Inc. (EWBC). In the past quarter, the stock posted a price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 3.55.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 7.92, a number that is poised to hit 2.24 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 9.29 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of East West Bancorp Inc. (EWBC)

Looking closely at East West Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ: EWBC), its last 5-days average volume was 5.83 million, which is a jump from its year-to-date volume of 1.39 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 54.80%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 4.82.

During the past 100 days, East West Bancorp Inc.’s (EWBC) raw stochastic average was set at 44.06%, which indicates a significant decrease from 47.57% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 99.82% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 51.81% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $71.77, while its 200-day Moving Average is $70.04. However, in the short run, East West Bancorp Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $57.32. Second resistance stands at $60.03. The third major resistance level sits at $62.56. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $52.08, it is likely to go to the next support level at $49.55. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $46.84.

East West Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ: EWBC) Key Stats

There are currently 141,004K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 8.23 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 2,620 M according to its annual income of 1,128 M. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 826,140 K and its income totaled 336,760 K.

