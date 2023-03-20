Energy Recovery Inc. (ERII) recent activity suggests a positive outlook with the last week’s performance of -5.48%

March 17, 2023, Energy Recovery Inc. (NASDAQ: ERII) trading session started at the price of $21.70, that was -4.58% drop from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $21.96 and dropped to $20.87 before settling in for the closing price of $22.05. A 52-week range for ERII has been $16.92 – $26.34.

Annual sales at Industrials sector company grew by 12.70% over the past five years. When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at 71.70%. With a float of $50.33 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $56.01 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 246 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +69.56, operating margin of +19.77, and the pretax margin is +20.76.

Energy Recovery Inc. (ERII) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward Energy Recovery Inc. stocks. The insider ownership of Energy Recovery Inc. is 1.80%, while institutional ownership is 86.30%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Mar 09, was worth 21,187. In this transaction Chief Financial Officer of this company sold 883 shares at a rate of $23.99, taking the stock ownership to the 24,621 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Mar 09, when Company’s Chief Legal Officer sold 882 for $23.99, making the entire transaction worth $21,163. This insider now owns 76,648 shares in total.

Energy Recovery Inc. (ERII) Latest Financial update

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 9/29/2022, it has been observed that the corporation posted $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was less than consensus figure (set at $0.1) by -$0.02. This company achieved a net margin of +19.15 while generating a return on equity of 13.21. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.13 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 71.70% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 20.00% during the next five years compared to 4.80% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Energy Recovery Inc. (NASDAQ: ERII) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what Energy Recovery Inc. (ERII) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 7.10. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 9.88. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 147.73.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.42, a number that is poised to hit -0.14 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.49 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Energy Recovery Inc. (ERII)

Energy Recovery Inc. (NASDAQ: ERII) saw its 5-day average volume 0.48 million, a positive change from its year-to-date volume of 0.33 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 17.17%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.92.

During the past 100 days, Energy Recovery Inc.’s (ERII) raw stochastic average was set at 41.24%, which indicates a significant increase from 5.14% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 42.78% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 62.47% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $22.04, while its 200-day Moving Average is $21.90. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $21.71 in the near term. At $22.38, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $22.80. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $20.62, it is likely to go to the next support level at $20.20. The third support level lies at $19.53 if the price breaches the second support level.

Energy Recovery Inc. (NASDAQ: ERII) Key Stats

There are 56,279K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 1.24 billion. As of now, sales total 125,590 K while income totals 24,050 K. Its latest quarter income was 42,290 K while its last quarter net income were 13,730 K.