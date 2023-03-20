Fair Isaac Corporation (FICO) is gearing up for another turning point as it hit the volume of 5.14 million

Fair Isaac Corporation (NYSE: FICO) on March 17, 2023, started off the session at the price of $677.21, plunging -3.68% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $693.61 and dropped to $651.08 before settling in for the closing price of $679.97. Within the past 52 weeks, FICO’s price has moved between $340.48 and $711.84.

Over the past five-year period, the growth rate of yearbook sales for the company of the Technology sector was 8.10%. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of 5.80%. With a float of $24.57 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $25.05 million.

Considering the fact that the conglomerate employs 3305 people, you should pay attention to its efficiency factor. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +77.91, operating margin of +39.38, and the pretax margin is +34.22.

Fair Isaac Corporation (FICO) Insider Activity

Observing investor behavior towards Software – Application industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Fair Isaac Corporation is 0.90%, while institutional ownership is 91.80%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Feb 15, was worth 1,424,105. In this transaction Director of this company sold 2,030 shares at a rate of $701.53, taking the stock ownership to the 242 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Feb 15, when Company’s CAO and Vice President sold 300 for $701.80, making the entire transaction worth $210,541. This insider now owns 4,937 shares in total.

Fair Isaac Corporation (FICO) Earnings and Forecasts

As on 12/30/2022, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported $4.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at $4.18) by $0.08. This company achieved a net margin of +27.12. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 5.08 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 5.80% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 15.69% during the next five years compared to 28.90% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Fair Isaac Corporation (NYSE: FICO) Trading Performance Indicators

Fair Isaac Corporation (FICO) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 1.40 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 12.22. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 36.32.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 14.95, a number that is poised to hit 5.06 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 22.81 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Fair Isaac Corporation (FICO)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 0.3 million, its volume of 1.32 million showed improvement in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 20.91%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 22.37.

During the past 100 days, Fair Isaac Corporation’s (FICO) raw stochastic average was set at 81.22%, which indicates a significant increase from 6.35% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 30.85% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 53.28% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $662.92, while its 200-day Moving Average is $524.82. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $682.01 in the near term. At $709.07, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $724.54. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $639.48, it is likely to go to the next support level at $624.01. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $596.95.

Fair Isaac Corporation (NYSE: FICO) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 17.11 billion based on 25,155K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 1,377 M and income totals 373,540 K. The company made 344,870 K in profit during its latest quarter, and 97,640 K in sales during its previous quarter.