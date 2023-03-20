FOXO Technologies Inc. (FOXO) is expecting -24.71% growth in the next quarter: What can investors do to maximize their returns?

FOXO Technologies Inc. (AMEX: FOXO) kicked off on March 17, 2023, at the price of $0.33, up 10.55% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $0.40 and dropped to $0.29 before settling in for the closing price of $0.34. Over the past 52 weeks, FOXO has traded in a range of $0.23-$11.00.

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded -344.80%. With a float of $16.39 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $33.03 million.

The firm has a total of 23 workers. Let’s measure their productivity.

FOXO Technologies Inc. (FOXO) Insider Activity

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Health Information Services Industry. The insider ownership of FOXO Technologies Inc. is 4.70%, while institutional ownership is 14.60%.

FOXO Technologies Inc. (FOXO) Earnings and Forecasts

This company achieved a net margin of +78.11 while generating a return on equity of 2.48.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -344.80% per share during the next fiscal year.

FOXO Technologies Inc. (AMEX: FOXO) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at FOXO Technologies Inc.’s (FOXO) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 4.00. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 106.01.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -1.43

Technical Analysis of FOXO Technologies Inc. (FOXO)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [FOXO Technologies Inc., FOXO], we can find that recorded value of 0.4 million was lower than the volume posted last year of 3.4 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 13.79%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.12.

During the past 100 days, FOXO Technologies Inc.’s (FOXO) raw stochastic average was set at 10.20%, which indicates a significant decrease from 15.10% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 166.71% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 219.21% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.6302, while its 200-day Moving Average is $4.1702. Now, the first resistance to watch is $0.4191. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $0.4632. The third major resistance level sits at $0.5260. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.3122, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.2494. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $0.2053.

FOXO Technologies Inc. (AMEX: FOXO) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 10.60 million has total of 31,187K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 120 K in contrast with the sum of 4,650 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 10 K and last quarter income was -41,030 K.