Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes S.A. (GOL) last year’s performance of -52.27% is a clear signal for an entertaining trading season.

Analyst Insights

Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes S.A. (NYSE: GOL) on March 17, 2023, started off the session at the price of $2.82, plunging -4.93% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $2.825 and dropped to $2.66 before settling in for the closing price of $2.84. Within the past 52 weeks, GOL’s price has moved between $2.00 and $7.94.

During the last 5-year period, the sales drop of Industrials Sector giant was -5.50%. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of -13.70%. With a float of $167.85 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $197.41 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 13751 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +19.21, operating margin of +2.20, and the pretax margin is -9.99.

Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes S.A. (GOL) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Observing investor behavior towards Airlines industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes S.A. is 64.00%, while institutional ownership is 6.70%.

Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes S.A. (GOL) Recent Fiscal highlights

As on 9/29/2022, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported -$1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the period falling under the consensus outlook (set at -$0.24) by -$1.17. This company achieved a net margin of -10.27. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.01 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -13.70% per share during the next fiscal year.

Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes S.A. (NYSE: GOL) Trading Performance Indicators

Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes S.A. (GOL) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 0.20 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.23. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 2.16.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -4.40, a number that is poised to hit -0.01 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.96 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes S.A. (GOL)

Looking closely at Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes S.A. (NYSE: GOL), its last 5-days average volume was 1.73 million, which is a jump from its year-to-date volume of 1.72 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 45.14%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.22.

During the past 100 days, Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes S.A.’s (GOL) raw stochastic average was set at 34.47%, which indicates a significant decrease from 54.44% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 121.14% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 91.99% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $2.74, while its 200-day Moving Average is $3.37. However, in the short run, Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes S.A.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $2.80. Second resistance stands at $2.89. The third major resistance level sits at $2.96. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $2.63, it is likely to go to the next support level at $2.56. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $2.47.

Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes S.A. (NYSE: GOL) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 584.50 million based on 209,327K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 2,944 M and income totals -302,460 K. The company made 898,210 K in profit during its latest quarter, and 43,880 K in sales during its previous quarter.

Newsletter

 

CNH Industrial N.V. (CNHI) is destined for greater heights as its last quarter sales were 6,955 M

Sana Meer -
On March 17, 2023, CNH Industrial N.V. (NYSE: CNHI) opened at $13.98, lower -3.58% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved...
Read more

A major move is in the offing as Mercury General Corporation (MCY) market cap hits 1.73 billion

Steve Mayer -
A new trading day began on March 17, 2023, with Mercury General Corporation (NYSE: MCY) stock priced at $31.10, down -3.93% from the previous...
Read more

Vector Group Ltd. (VGR) ticks all the boxes for top investors with its surprise performance of -13.15% last month.

Shaun Noe -
Vector Group Ltd. (NYSE: VGR) kicked off on March 17, 2023, at the price of $11.76, down -4.32% from the previous trading day. During...
Read more

