Gold Fields Limited (GFI) with a beta value of 0.84 appears to be a promising investment opportunity.

On March 17, 2023, Gold Fields Limited (NYSE: GFI) opened at $10.99, higher 6.45% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $11.69 and dropped to $10.925 before settling in for the closing price of $10.85. Price fluctuations for GFI have ranged from $7.03 to $16.92 over the past 52 weeks.

Basic Materials Sector giant saw their annual sales surged by 9.50% over the last five years. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 8.70% at the time writing. With a float of $858.32 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $890.64 million.

The firm has a total of 5957 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +37.28, operating margin of +33.30, and the pretax margin is +26.91.

Gold Fields Limited (GFI) Recent Fiscal highlights

This company achieved a net margin of +16.59 while generating a return on equity of 17.24. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 8.70% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 8.50% during the next five years compared to 35.40% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Gold Fields Limited (NYSE: GFI) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Gold Fields Limited (GFI). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 2.20. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 2.26. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 68.45.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.80

Technical Analysis of Gold Fields Limited (GFI)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Gold Fields Limited, GFI], we can find that recorded value of 10.25 million was better than the volume posted last year of 5.58 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 86.20%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.44.

During the past 100 days, Gold Fields Limited’s (GFI) raw stochastic average was set at 76.52%, which indicates a significant decrease from 94.80% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 54.94% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 56.30% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $10.84, while its 200-day Moving Average is $9.63. Now, the first resistance to watch is $11.85. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $12.15. The third major resistance level sits at $12.62. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $11.09, it is likely to go to the next support level at $10.62. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $10.32.

Gold Fields Limited (NYSE: GFI) Key Stats

There are currently 893,528K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 9.69 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 4,287 M according to its annual income of 711,000 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 640,100 K and its income totaled -360,800 K.