Hallador Energy Company (HNRG) with a beta value of 0.76 appears to be a promising investment opportunity.

March 17, 2023, Hallador Energy Company (NASDAQ: HNRG) trading session started at the price of $8.13, that was 5.74% jump from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $8.70 and dropped to $7.63 before settling in for the closing price of $7.49. A 52-week range for HNRG has been $3.30 – $11.57.

When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at 316.40%. With a float of $24.65 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $32.98 million.

The firm has a total of 805 workers. Let’s measure their productivity.

Hallador Energy Company (HNRG) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward Hallador Energy Company stocks. The insider ownership of Hallador Energy Company is 1.50%, while institutional ownership is 44.00%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Sep 21, was worth 445,039. In this transaction Director of this company sold 80,043 shares at a rate of $5.56, taking the stock ownership to the 0 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Sep 20, when Company’s Director sold 18,428 for $5.70, making the entire transaction worth $105,073. This insider now owns 80,043 shares in total.

Hallador Energy Company (HNRG) Recent Fiscal highlights

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 12/30/2021, it has been observed that the corporation posted -$0.25 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was less than consensus figure (set at -$0.02) by -$0.23. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 316.40% per share during the next fiscal year.

Hallador Energy Company (NASDAQ: HNRG) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what Hallador Energy Company (HNRG) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 0.30. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.90. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 1235.12.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.62, a number that is poised to hit 0.77 in the next quarter

Technical Analysis of Hallador Energy Company (HNRG)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Hallador Energy Company, HNRG], we can find that recorded value of 0.39 million was better than the volume posted last year of 0.2 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 37.37%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.55.

During the past 100 days, Hallador Energy Company’s (HNRG) raw stochastic average was set at 28.01%, which indicates a significant decrease from 57.38% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 59.79% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 70.18% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $8.40, while its 200-day Moving Average is $7.43. Now, the first resistance to watch is $8.54. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $9.15. The third major resistance level sits at $9.61. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $7.47, it is likely to go to the next support level at $7.01. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $6.40.

Hallador Energy Company (NASDAQ: HNRG) Key Stats

There are 32,983K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 247.02 million. As of now, sales total 247,670 K while income totals -3,750 K. Its latest quarter income was 85,080 K while its last quarter net income were 1,610 K.