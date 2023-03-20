Hanmi Financial Corporation (HAFC) is -18.02% away from 50-day simple Moving Average despite all headwinds

Hanmi Financial Corporation (NASDAQ: HAFC) on March 17, 2023, started off the session at the price of $20.42, plunging -7.04% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $20.86 and dropped to $19.21 before settling in for the closing price of $20.73. Within the past 52 weeks, HAFC’s price has moved between $18.95 and $27.35.

It was noted that within the last five years, the titan of the Financial sector saw sales topped by 5.50%. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of 3.20%. With a float of $30.08 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $30.33 million.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 626 workers is very important to gauge.

Hanmi Financial Corporation (HAFC) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Observing investor behavior towards Banks – Regional industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Hanmi Financial Corporation is 0.60%, while institutional ownership is 92.00%.

Hanmi Financial Corporation (HAFC) Latest Financial update

As on 12/30/2022, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at $0.83) by $0.1. This company achieved a net margin of +32.75 while generating a return on equity of 15.74. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.77 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 3.20% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 8.00% during the next five years compared to 12.90% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Hanmi Financial Corporation (NASDAQ: HAFC) Trading Performance Indicators

Hanmi Financial Corporation (HAFC) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 2.31. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 5.41.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 3.32, a number that is poised to hit 0.77 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 2.95 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Hanmi Financial Corporation (HAFC)

The latest stats from [Hanmi Financial Corporation, HAFC] show that its last 5-days average volume of 0.68 million was superior to 0.22 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 21.39%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.04.

During the past 100 days, Hanmi Financial Corporation’s (HAFC) raw stochastic average was set at 3.81%, which indicates a significant decrease from 6.45% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 49.10% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 32.86% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $23.40, while its 200-day Moving Average is $24.35. Now, the first resistance to watch is $20.35. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $21.43. The third major resistance level sits at $22.00. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $18.70, it is likely to go to the next support level at $18.13. The third support level lies at $17.05 if the price breaches the second support level.

Hanmi Financial Corporation (NASDAQ: HAFC) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 632.25 million based on 30,495K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 308,010 K and income totals 101,390 K. The company made 89,700 K in profit during its latest quarter, and 28,480 K in sales during its previous quarter.