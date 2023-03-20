HDSN (Hudson Technologies Inc.) dropped -4.66 at the last close: Is This Today’s Most Popular Stock?

A new trading day began on March 17, 2023, with Hudson Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: HDSN) stock priced at $8.07, down -4.66% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $8.09 and dropped to $7.78 before settling in for the closing price of $8.16. HDSN’s price has ranged from $5.56 to $12.46 over the past 52 weeks.

During the last 5-year period, the sales growth of Basic Materials Sector giant was 12.80%. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged 667.20%. With a float of $37.30 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $45.06 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 217 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +50.09, operating margin of +40.44, and the pretax margin is +36.03.

Hudson Technologies Inc. (HDSN) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Specialty Chemicals Industry. The insider ownership of Hudson Technologies Inc. is 1.00%, while institutional ownership is 71.60%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Mar 14, was worth 8,270. In this transaction Director of this company bought 1,000 shares at a rate of $8.27, taking the stock ownership to the 126,578 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Dec 12, when Company’s VP-Operations sold 19,000 for $11.53, making the entire transaction worth $219,070. This insider now owns 3,207 shares in total.

Hudson Technologies Inc. (HDSN) Recent Fiscal highlights

In its latest quarterly report, released on 9/29/2022, the company reported earnings of $0.62 per share, which was $0.1 higher than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). This company achieved a net margin of +31.92 while generating a return on equity of 84.45. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.32 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 667.20% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 30.00% during the next five years compared to 18.20% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Hudson Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: HDSN) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Hudson Technologies Inc.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 1.20. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.14. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 9.53.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 2.21, a number that is poised to hit 0.27 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 1.38 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Hudson Technologies Inc. (HDSN)

Looking closely at Hudson Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: HDSN), its last 5-days average volume was 0.88 million, which is a jump from its year-to-date volume of 0.63 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 12.86%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.51.

During the past 100 days, Hudson Technologies Inc.’s (HDSN) raw stochastic average was set at 4.26%, which indicates a significant decrease from 7.43% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 52.46% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 53.19% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $9.99, while its 200-day Moving Average is $9.33. However, in the short run, Hudson Technologies Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $7.99. Second resistance stands at $8.19. The third major resistance level sits at $8.30. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $7.68, it is likely to go to the next support level at $7.57. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $7.37.

Hudson Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: HDSN) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 369.86 million, the company has a total of 45,329K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 325,230 K while annual income is 103,800 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 47,440 K while its latest quarter income was 5,080 K.