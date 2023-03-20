Search
Sana Meer
Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (HLF) 20 Days SMA touches -13.00%: The odds favor the bear

On March 17, 2023, Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (NYSE: HLF) opened at $17.80, lower -5.23% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $17.80 and dropped to $16.78 before settling in for the closing price of $17.96. Price fluctuations for HLF have ranged from $12.04 to $34.78 over the past 52 weeks.

Consumer Defensive Sector giant saw their annual sales surged by 3.30% over the last five years. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted -21.80% at the time writing. With a float of $96.62 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $97.90 million.

The firm has a total of 10100 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +75.86, operating margin of +10.30, and the pretax margin is +8.16.

Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (HLF) Insider Activity

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Packaged Foods industry is another important factor to consider. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Feb 22, was worth 289,800. In this transaction Director of this company bought 15,000 shares at a rate of $19.32, taking the stock ownership to the 30,000 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Feb 21, when Company’s Director bought 8,500 for $19.48, making the entire transaction worth $165,620. This insider now owns 17,060 shares in total.

Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (HLF) Earnings and Forecasts

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 9/29/2022, the company posted $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at $0.8) by $0.11. This company achieved a net margin of +6.17. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.74 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -21.80% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will plunge by -0.50% during the next five years compared to 7.80% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (NYSE: HLF) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (HLF). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 0.80. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.34. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 9.04.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 3.22, a number that is poised to hit 0.66 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 3.56 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (HLF)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Herbalife Nutrition Ltd., HLF], we can find that recorded value of 1.33 million was lower than the volume posted last year of 1.53 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 10.29%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.90.

During the past 100 days, Herbalife Nutrition Ltd.’s (HLF) raw stochastic average was set at 46.61%, which indicates a significant increase from 5.99% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 44.72% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 80.36% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $18.08, while its 200-day Moving Average is $20.44. Now, the first resistance to watch is $17.62. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $18.22. The third major resistance level sits at $18.64. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $16.60, it is likely to go to the next support level at $16.18. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $15.58.

Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (NYSE: HLF) Key Stats

There are currently 98,734K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 1.77 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 5,204 M according to its annual income of 321,300 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 1,181 M and its income totaled 54,400 K.

Trading Directions

