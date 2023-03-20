Search
Sana Meer
Sana Meer

HL (Hecla Mining Company) climbed 3.71 at the last close: Is This Today’s Most Popular Stock?

Analyst Insights

Hecla Mining Company (NYSE: HL) on March 17, 2023, started off the session at the price of $5.49, soaring 3.71% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $5.68 and dropped to $5.39 before settling in for the closing price of $5.39. Within the past 52 weeks, HL’s price has moved between $3.41 and $7.38.

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?

A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.

And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023.

Sponsored

Basic Materials Sector giant saw their annual sales surged by 4.50% over the last five years. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of -206.70%. With a float of $562.56 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $597.38 million.

The firm has a total of 1850 workers. Let’s measure their productivity.

Hecla Mining Company (HL) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Observing investor behavior towards Gold industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Hecla Mining Company is 1.30%, while institutional ownership is 58.80%.

Hecla Mining Company (HL) Recent Fiscal highlights

As on 9/29/2022, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported -$0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the period falling under the consensus outlook (set at $0) by -$0.02. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.01 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -206.70% per share during the next fiscal year.

Hecla Mining Company (NYSE: HL) Trading Performance Indicators

Hecla Mining Company (HL) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 1.00 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 4.56.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.07, a number that is poised to hit 0.02 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.12 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Hecla Mining Company (HL)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Hecla Mining Company, HL], we can find that recorded value of 13.07 million was better than the volume posted last year of 9.08 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 58.33%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.24.

During the past 100 days, Hecla Mining Company’s (HL) raw stochastic average was set at 60.96%, which indicates a significant decrease from 74.83% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 44.12% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 55.61% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $5.69, while its 200-day Moving Average is $4.82. Now, the first resistance to watch is $5.72. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $5.84. The third major resistance level sits at $6.01. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $5.43, it is likely to go to the next support level at $5.26. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $5.14.

Hecla Mining Company (NYSE: HL) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 3.28 billion based on 607,822K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 718,910 K and income totals -37,350 K. The company made 194,830 K in profit during its latest quarter, and -4,450 K in sales during its previous quarter.

Latest

Trading Directions

On What Basis Did Swvl Holdings Corp (SWVL) Stock Rise 47% Pre-Hours?

0
When last checked, Swvl Holdings Corp. (Nasdaq: SWVL), a...
Trading Directions

How Does The Clearmind Medicine (CMND) Stock Price Increase By 10% In Extended Session?

0
As a result of the biotech company hiring an...
Trading Directions

What Drove Organovo (ONVO) Stock Up 15% In After-Hour Session On Tuesday?

0
Shares of Organovo Holdings Inc. (Nasdaq: ONVO) were up...
Trading Directions

Is There Any Reason As To Why The Zai Lab (ZLAB) Stock Expanded By 13%?

0
The biopharmaceutical business Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ: ZLAB), which...

Newsletter

 

Don't miss

Markets Briefing

Wearable Devices (WLDS) Stock Rose 12% On Tuesday, But On What Basis?

0
Wearable Devices Ltd (NASD: WLDS) is experiencing significant growth...
Markets Briefing

Did Anything Boost ObsEva (OBSV) Stock In Pre-Hours Trading?

0
Following an update, shares of ObsEva SA (NASD: OBSV)...
Markets Briefing

How Did The Kalera (KAL) Stock Rise 32% Pre-Hours?

0
At the time of the most recent check, shares...
Markets Briefing

Why Has Selina Hospitality (SLNA) Stock Increased In Extended Session On Friday?

0
The stock of Selina Hospitality PLC (NASD: SLNA), which...
Markets Briefing

Do You Know Why Evolv Technologies (EVLV) Stock Surged Nearly 10% Today?

0
Today's charts show Evolv Technologies Holdings Inc. (Nasdaq: EVLV)...

Q2 Holdings Inc. (QTWO) is ready for next Episode as it posted an annual sales of 565,670 K

Sana Meer -
On March 17, 2023, Q2 Holdings Inc. (NYSE: QTWO) opened at $23.97, lower -5.72% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved...
Read more

Ashford Hospitality Trust Inc. (AHT) is expecting -45.08% growth in the next quarter: What can investors do to maximize their returns?

Steve Mayer -
A new trading day began on March 17, 2023, with Ashford Hospitality Trust Inc. (NYSE: AHT) stock priced at $3.27, down -6.69% from the...
Read more

VBI Vaccines Inc. (VBIV) recent activity suggests a positive outlook with the last week’s performance of -11.74%

Shaun Noe -
VBI Vaccines Inc. (NASDAQ: VBIV) kicked off on March 17, 2023, at the price of $0.33, down -9.02% from the previous trading day. During...
Read more

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

About us

Most recent

Most popular

Subscribe

 

© Newsdaemon - All rights reserved.