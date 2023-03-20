Independent Bank Corp. (INDB) with a beta value of 0.87 appears to be a promising investment opportunity.

On March 17, 2023, Independent Bank Corp. (NASDAQ: INDB) opened at $70.06, lower -4.54% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $70.38 and dropped to $67.641 before settling in for the closing price of $71.57. Price fluctuations for INDB have ranged from $64.56 to $91.65 over the past 52 weeks.

During the last 5-year period, the sales growth of Financial Sector giant was 18.30%. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 64.00% at the time writing. With a float of $44.55 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $45.63 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 1739 employees.

Independent Bank Corp. (INDB) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Banks – Regional industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Independent Bank Corp. is 0.40%, while institutional ownership is 84.20%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jan 30, was worth 93,360. In this transaction CEO of this company sold 1,200 shares at a rate of $77.80, taking the stock ownership to the 0 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Aug 16, when Company’s Director sold 858 for $87.86, making the entire transaction worth $75,387. This insider now owns 12,647 shares in total.

Independent Bank Corp. (INDB) Recent Fiscal highlights

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 12/30/2022, the company posted $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at $1.65) by $0.04. This company achieved a net margin of +34.94 while generating a return on equity of 8.94. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 1.59 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 64.00% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 2.50% during the next five years compared to 11.80% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Independent Bank Corp. (NASDAQ: INDB) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Independent Bank Corp. (INDB). In the past quarter, the stock posted a price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 5.02. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 10.56.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 5.70, a number that is poised to hit 1.56 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 6.38 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Independent Bank Corp. (INDB)

Looking closely at Independent Bank Corp. (NASDAQ: INDB), its last 5-days average volume was 0.66 million, which is a jump from its year-to-date volume of 0.27 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 33.59%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 2.85.

During the past 100 days, Independent Bank Corp.’s (INDB) raw stochastic average was set at 13.88%, which indicates a significant decrease from 22.85% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 50.58% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 28.50% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $78.16, while its 200-day Moving Average is $81.40. However, in the short run, Independent Bank Corp.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $69.92. Second resistance stands at $71.52. The third major resistance level sits at $72.66. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $67.18, it is likely to go to the next support level at $66.04. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $64.44.

Independent Bank Corp. (NASDAQ: INDB) Key Stats

There are currently 45,065K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 3.23 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 757,510 K according to its annual income of 263,810 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 216,430 K and its income totaled 77,040 K.