ING Groep N.V. (ING) is expecting -6.66% growth in the next quarter: What can investors do to maximize their returns?

On March 17, 2023, ING Groep N.V. (NYSE: ING) opened at $11.45, lower -5.24% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $11.50 and dropped to $11.075 before settling in for the closing price of $11.83. Price fluctuations for ING have ranged from $8.14 to $14.72 over the past 52 weeks.

During the last 5-year period, the sales drop of Financial Sector giant was -8.40%. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted -17.40% at the time writing. With a float of $3.73 billion, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $3.73 billion.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 60778 employees.

ING Groep N.V. (ING) Insider Activity

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Banks – Diversified industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of ING Groep N.V. is 1.00%, while institutional ownership is 4.20%.

ING Groep N.V. (ING) Earnings and Forecasts

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 12/30/2022, the company posted $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at $0.28) by $0.03. This company achieved a net margin of +10.97 while generating a return on equity of 7.08. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -17.40% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 13.30% during the next five years compared to -4.30% drop over the previous five years of trading.

ING Groep N.V. (NYSE: ING) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for ING Groep N.V. (ING). In the past quarter, the stock posted a price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.44.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 1.08 and is forecasted to reach 1.86 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of ING Groep N.V. (ING)

Looking closely at ING Groep N.V. (NYSE: ING), its last 5-days average volume was 10.61 million, which is a jump from its year-to-date volume of 4.41 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 11.09%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.46.

During the past 100 days, ING Groep N.V.’s (ING) raw stochastic average was set at 31.11%, which indicates a significant increase from 4.08% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 51.14% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 34.51% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $13.58, while its 200-day Moving Average is $11.02. However, in the short run, ING Groep N.V.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $11.45. Second resistance stands at $11.69. The third major resistance level sits at $11.87. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $11.02, it is likely to go to the next support level at $10.84. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $10.60.

ING Groep N.V. (NYSE: ING) Key Stats

There are currently 3,900,670K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 43.35 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 5,063 M according to its annual income of 3,872 M. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 4,971 M and its income totaled 1,112 M.