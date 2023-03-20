Investors finally get a glimpse of Assurant Inc. (AIZ) volume hitting the figure of 1.28 million.

A new trading day began on March 17, 2023, with Assurant Inc. (NYSE: AIZ) stock priced at $110.39, down -5.45% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $110.39 and dropped to $104.49 before settling in for the closing price of $110.97. AIZ’s price has ranged from $106.88 to $194.12 over the past 52 weeks.

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

A company in the Financial sector has jumped its sales by 9.70% annually for the last half of the decade. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged -49.30%. With a float of $52.33 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $53.41 million.

In an organization with 13700 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency.

Assurant Inc. (AIZ) Insider and Institutional Ownership

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Insurance – Specialty Industry. The insider ownership of Assurant Inc. is 0.20%, while institutional ownership is 99.00%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Feb 10, was worth 69,133. In this transaction SVP, CAO, Controller of this company sold 525 shares at a rate of $131.68, taking the stock ownership to the 5,881 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Mar 29, when Company’s EVP, CAO sold 4,000 for $181.81, making the entire transaction worth $727,255. This insider now owns 11,632 shares in total.

Assurant Inc. (AIZ) Latest Financial update

In its latest quarterly report, released on 12/30/2022, the company reported earnings of $3.23 per share, which was $0.1 higher than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). This company achieved a net margin of +2.71 while generating a return on equity of 5.69. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 2.98 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -49.30% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 11.90% during the next five years compared to -4.00% drop over the previous five years of trading.

Assurant Inc. (NYSE: AIZ) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Assurant Inc.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.58. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 22.55.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 5.04, a number that is poised to hit 2.81 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 13.47 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Assurant Inc. (AIZ)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 0.73 million. That was better than the volume of 0.42 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 10.32%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 3.60.

During the past 100 days, Assurant Inc.’s (AIZ) raw stochastic average was set at 0.89%, which indicates a significant decrease from 1.80% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 24.88% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 31.39% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $126.94, while its 200-day Moving Average is $145.62. However, in the short run, Assurant Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $108.71. Second resistance stands at $112.50. The third major resistance level sits at $114.61. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $102.81, it is likely to go to the next support level at $100.70. The third support level lies at $96.91 if the price breaches the second support level.

Assurant Inc. (NYSE: AIZ) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 5.87 billion, the company has a total of 52,920K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 10,193 M while annual income is 276,600 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 2,653 M while its latest quarter income was 71,600 K.