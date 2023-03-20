Search
Shaun Noe
Investors finally get a glimpse of Gatos Silver Inc. (GATO) volume hitting the figure of 1.18 million.

Gatos Silver Inc. (NYSE: GATO) kicked off on March 17, 2023, at the price of $4.67, up 3.99% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $4.85 and dropped to $4.50 before settling in for the closing price of $4.51. Over the past 52 weeks, GATO has traded in a range of $2.20-$5.62.

While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded -110.30%. With a float of $46.77 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $67.70 million.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 620 workers is very important to gauge.

Gatos Silver Inc. (GATO) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Other Precious Metals & Mining Industry. The insider ownership of Gatos Silver Inc. is 0.91%, while institutional ownership is 83.50%.

Gatos Silver Inc. (GATO) Latest Financial update

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 9/29/2021, the organization reported -$0.22 earnings per share (EPS), lower than consensus estimate (set at $0.08) by -$0.3. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.16 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -110.30% per share during the next fiscal year.

Gatos Silver Inc. (NYSE: GATO) Trading Performance Indicators

Technical Analysis of Gatos Silver Inc. (GATO)

The latest stats from [Gatos Silver Inc., GATO] show that its last 5-days average volume of 0.93 million was superior to 0.39 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 28.24%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.27.

During the past 100 days, Gatos Silver Inc.’s (GATO) raw stochastic average was set at 64.51%, which indicates a significant increase from 58.47% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 53.95% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 68.79% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $4.75, while its 200-day Moving Average is $3.71. Now, the first resistance to watch is $4.86. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $5.03. The third major resistance level sits at $5.21. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $4.51, it is likely to go to the next support level at $4.33. The third support level lies at $4.16 if the price breaches the second support level.

Gatos Silver Inc. (NYSE: GATO) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 317.51 million has total of 69,134K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 0 K in contrast with the sum of 40,440 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 0 K and last quarter income was -14,999 K.

