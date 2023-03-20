iTeos Therapeutics Inc. (ITOS) ticks all the boxes for top investors with its surprise performance of -23.84% last month.

iTeos Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: ITOS) on March 17, 2023, started off the session at the price of $14.64, plunging -4.40% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $14.77 and dropped to $13.81 before settling in for the closing price of $14.77. Within the past 52 weeks, ITOS’s price has moved between $14.66 and $37.26.

The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of -54.90%. With a float of $35.34 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $35.59 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 125 employees.

iTeos Therapeutics Inc. (ITOS) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Observing investor behavior towards Biotechnology industry stocks is more important than anything else. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jun 09, was worth 22,846. In this transaction Director of this company sold 1,171 shares at a rate of $19.51, taking the stock ownership to the 0 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Jun 08, when Company’s Director sold 28,444 for $20.19, making the entire transaction worth $574,367. This insider now owns 0 shares in total.

iTeos Therapeutics Inc. (ITOS) Latest Financial update

As on 9/29/2022, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the period falling under the consensus outlook (set at $0.1) by -$0.07. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.2 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -54.90% per share during the next fiscal year.

iTeos Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: ITOS) Trading Performance Indicators

iTeos Therapeutics Inc. (ITOS) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 15.00 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.16.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 6.80, a number that is poised to hit 0.33 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -4.01 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of iTeos Therapeutics Inc. (ITOS)

iTeos Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: ITOS) saw its 5-day average volume 0.44 million, a positive change from its year-to-date volume of 0.29 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 8.75%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.94.

During the past 100 days, iTeos Therapeutics Inc.’s (ITOS) raw stochastic average was set at 3.37%, which indicates a significant decrease from 7.14% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 40.85% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 57.38% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $18.77, while its 200-day Moving Average is $20.44. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $14.66 in the near term. At $15.19, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $15.62. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $13.70, it is likely to go to the next support level at $13.27. The third support level lies at $12.74 if the price breaches the second support level.

iTeos Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: ITOS) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 525.41 million based on 35,720K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 344,780 K and income totals 214,520 K. The company made 19,490 K in profit during its latest quarter, and 990 K in sales during its previous quarter.