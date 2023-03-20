KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. (KREF) last year’s performance of -44.60% is a clear signal for an entertaining trading season.

On March 17, 2023, KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. (NYSE: KREF) opened at $11.54, lower -5.08% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $11.54 and dropped to $10.93 before settling in for the closing price of $11.61. Price fluctuations for KREF have ranged from $11.31 to $21.17 over the past 52 weeks.

During the last 5-year period, the sales growth of Real Estate Sector giant was 34.30%. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted -89.70% at the time writing. With a float of $58.27 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $69.13 million.

In terms of profitability, gross margin is +91.43, operating margin of +61.65, and the pretax margin is +8.63.

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. (KREF) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the REIT – Mortgage industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. is 1.21%, while institutional ownership is 80.40%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jun 07, was worth 82,917,500. In this transaction 10% Owner of this company sold 4,250,000 shares at a rate of $19.51, taking the stock ownership to the 10,000,000 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Jun 07, when Company’s 10% Owner sold 4,250,000 for $19.51, making the entire transaction worth $82,917,500. This insider now owns 10,000,000 shares in total.

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. (KREF) Recent Fiscal highlights

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 12/30/2022, the company posted $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, coming under the agreed prediction (set at $0.49) by -$0.31. This company achieved a net margin of +8.40 while generating a return on equity of 2.50. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.46 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -89.70% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 17.30% during the next five years compared to -29.40% drop over the previous five years of trading.

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. (NYSE: KREF) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. (KREF). In the past quarter, the stock posted a price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.82. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 31.21.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.23, a number that is poised to hit 0.51 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 1.77 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. (KREF)

Looking closely at KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. (NYSE: KREF), its last 5-days average volume was 0.93 million, which is a jump from its year-to-date volume of 0.45 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 6.17%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.53.

During the past 100 days, KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc.’s (KREF) raw stochastic average was set at 1.31%, which indicates a significant decrease from 2.34% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 34.71% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 32.83% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $14.60, while its 200-day Moving Average is $16.87. However, in the short run, KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $11.40. Second resistance stands at $11.77. The third major resistance level sits at $12.01. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $10.79, it is likely to go to the next support level at $10.55. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $10.18.

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. (NYSE: KREF) Key Stats

There are currently 69,095K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 802.15 million. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 205,070 K according to its annual income of 38,100 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 56,730 K and its income totaled 20,330 K.