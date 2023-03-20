Last month’s performance of -10.78% for Tenet Healthcare Corporation (THC) is certainly impressive

On March 17, 2023, Tenet Healthcare Corporation (NYSE: THC) opened at $56.42, lower -3.20% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $56.42 and dropped to $54.85 before settling in for the closing price of $56.88. Price fluctuations for THC have ranged from $36.69 to $92.65 over the past 52 weeks.

Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted -56.00% at the time writing. With a float of $100.56 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $104.52 million.

In an organization with 75776 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +11.86, operating margin of +11.57, and the pretax margin is +7.01.

Tenet Healthcare Corporation (THC) Insider and Institutional Ownership

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Medical Care Facilities industry is another important factor to consider. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Mar 07, was worth 96,112. In this transaction EVP, Chief Admin. Officer & GC of this company sold 1,600 shares at a rate of $60.07, taking the stock ownership to the 21,178 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Mar 06, when Company’s EVP, Chief Admin. Officer & GC sold 825 for $61.00, making the entire transaction worth $50,325. This insider now owns 22,778 shares in total.

Tenet Healthcare Corporation (THC) Latest Financial update

This company achieved a net margin of +2.14 while generating a return on equity of 37.79. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -56.00% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 2.69% during the next five years compared to 23.00% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Tenet Healthcare Corporation (NYSE: THC) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Tenet Healthcare Corporation (THC). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 1.20. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.30. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 18.12.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 3.75, a number that is poised to hit 1.15 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 6.39 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Tenet Healthcare Corporation (THC)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 2.11 million. That was better than the volume of 1.69 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 49.92%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 2.50.

During the past 100 days, Tenet Healthcare Corporation’s (THC) raw stochastic average was set at 70.58%, which indicates a significant increase from 44.76% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 51.51% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 47.51% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $55.65, while its 200-day Moving Average is $54.16. However, in the short run, Tenet Healthcare Corporation’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $56.04. Second resistance stands at $57.01. The third major resistance level sits at $57.61. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $54.47, it is likely to go to the next support level at $53.87. The third support level lies at $52.90 if the price breaches the second support level.

Tenet Healthcare Corporation (NYSE: THC) Key Stats

There are currently 102,274K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 5.82 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 19,174 M according to its annual income of 411,000 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 4,990 M and its income totaled 102,000 K.