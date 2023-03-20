Last month’s performance of -33.85% for Titan International Inc. (TWI) is certainly impressive

March 17, 2023, Titan International Inc. (NYSE: TWI) trading session started at the price of $10.34, that was -4.06% drop from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $10.52 and dropped to $10.12 before settling in for the closing price of $10.59. A 52-week range for TWI has been $10.12 – $19.81.

A company in the Industrials sector has jumped its sales by 8.10% annually for the last half of the decade. When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at 249.90%. With a float of $58.91 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $62.84 million.

In an organization with 7500 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +16.63, operating margin of +9.49, and the pretax margin is +9.33.

Titan International Inc. (TWI) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward Titan International Inc. stocks. The insider ownership of Titan International Inc. is 2.00%, while institutional ownership is 81.50%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Feb 10, was worth 604,080. In this transaction Secretary and General Counsel of this company sold 40,000 shares at a rate of $15.10, taking the stock ownership to the 113,785 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Dec 23, when Company’s Director sold 200,000 for $15.44, making the entire transaction worth $3,087,060. This insider now owns 592,968 shares in total.

Titan International Inc. (TWI) Latest Financial update

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 9/29/2022, it has been observed that the corporation posted $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was better than consensus figure (set at $0.48) by $0.06. This company achieved a net margin of +8.13 while generating a return on equity of 57.75. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.55 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 249.90% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 25.00% during the next five years compared to 34.90% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Titan International Inc. (NYSE: TWI) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what Titan International Inc. (TWI) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 1.10. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.31. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 5.86.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 2.77, a number that is poised to hit 0.56 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 2.14 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Titan International Inc. (TWI)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 1.24 million. That was better than the volume of 0.53 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 7.62%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.77.

During the past 100 days, Titan International Inc.’s (TWI) raw stochastic average was set at 0.56%, which indicates a significant decrease from 0.86% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 100.65% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 59.48% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $14.87, while its 200-day Moving Average is $14.80. However, in the short run, Titan International Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $10.41. Second resistance stands at $10.67. The third major resistance level sits at $10.81. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $10.01, it is likely to go to the next support level at $9.87. The third support level lies at $9.61 if the price breaches the second support level.

Titan International Inc. (NYSE: TWI) Key Stats

There are 62,873K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 665.78 million. As of now, sales total 2,169 M while income totals 176,300 K. Its latest quarter income was 509,770 K while its last quarter net income were 42,040 K.