Let’s look at the key reasons that are pushing ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ACAD) to new highs

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: ACAD) kicked off on March 17, 2023, at the price of $20.43, down -3.98% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $20.43 and dropped to $19.72 before settling in for the closing price of $20.62. Over the past 52 weeks, ACAD has traded in a range of $12.24-$28.06.

During the last 5-year period, the sales growth of Healthcare Sector giant was 32.90%. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded -27.70%. With a float of $161.70 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $161.99 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 511 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +98.03, operating margin of -43.23, and the pretax margin is -41.27.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ACAD) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Biotechnology Industry. The insider ownership of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 0.10%, while institutional ownership is 94.90%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Feb 24, was worth 72,322. In this transaction CEO of this company sold 3,851 shares at a rate of $18.78, taking the stock ownership to the 91,727 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Feb 24, when Company’s EVP,General Counsel, Secretary sold 803 for $18.78, making the entire transaction worth $15,080. This insider now owns 20,108 shares in total.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ACAD) Recent Fiscal highlights

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 9/29/2022, the organization reported -$0.17 earnings per share (EPS), higher than consensus estimate (set at -$0.19) by $0.02. This company achieved a net margin of -41.76 while generating a return on equity of -45.89. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.32 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -27.70% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 25.00% during the next five years compared to 5.80% growth over the previous five years of trading.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: ACAD) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s (ACAD) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 4.00. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 6.47.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -1.34, a number that is poised to hit -0.22 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.05 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ACAD)

Looking closely at ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: ACAD), its last 5-days average volume was 3.71 million, which is a jump from its year-to-date volume of 1.63 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 59.39%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.88.

During the past 100 days, ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s (ACAD) raw stochastic average was set at 74.57%, which indicates a significant increase from 34.08% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 51.35% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 44.83% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $19.19, while its 200-day Moving Average is $16.77. However, in the short run, ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $20.25. Second resistance stands at $20.69. The third major resistance level sits at $20.96. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $19.54, it is likely to go to the next support level at $19.27. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $18.83.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: ACAD) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 3.35 billion has total of 162,230K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 517,240 K in contrast with the sum of -215,980 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 136,490 K and last quarter income was -41,730 K.