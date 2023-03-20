Let’s look at the key reasons that are pushing Cullen/Frost Bankers Inc. (CFR) to new highs

A new trading day began on March 17, 2023, with Cullen/Frost Bankers Inc. (NYSE: CFR) stock priced at $106.91, down -3.45% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $107.125 and dropped to $101.8712 before settling in for the closing price of $108.58. CFR’s price has ranged from $103.01 to $160.60 over the past 52 weeks.

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

Financial Sector giant saw their annual sales surged by 10.60% over the last five years. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged 30.40%. With a float of $58.05 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $64.31 million.

The firm has a total of 4985 workers. Let’s measure their productivity.

Cullen/Frost Bankers Inc. (CFR) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Banks – Regional Industry. The insider ownership of Cullen/Frost Bankers Inc. is 0.80%, while institutional ownership is 87.20%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Mar 15, was worth 75,796. In this transaction GEVP Culture/PeopleDevelopment of this company bought 700 shares at a rate of $108.28, taking the stock ownership to the 16,291 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Mar 13, when Company’s Chairman and CEO bought 9,500 for $106.59, making the entire transaction worth $1,012,622. This insider now owns 114,729 shares in total.

Cullen/Frost Bankers Inc. (CFR) Recent Fiscal highlights

In its latest quarterly report, released on 12/30/2022, the company reported earnings of $2.91 per share, which was $0.1 higher than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). This company achieved a net margin of +30.59 while generating a return on equity of 15.15. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 2.65 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 30.40% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 10.02% during the next five years compared to 9.70% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Cullen/Frost Bankers Inc. (NYSE: CFR) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Cullen/Frost Bankers Inc.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 4.74. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 17.04.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 8.79, a number that is poised to hit 2.64 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 10.40 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Cullen/Frost Bankers Inc. (CFR)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Cullen/Frost Bankers Inc., CFR], we can find that recorded value of 1.79 million was better than the volume posted last year of 0.56 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 13.65%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 5.35.

During the past 100 days, Cullen/Frost Bankers Inc.’s (CFR) raw stochastic average was set at 5.04%, which indicates a significant decrease from 9.12% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 69.19% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 37.74% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $128.58, while its 200-day Moving Average is $132.79. Now, the first resistance to watch is $107.35. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $109.86. The third major resistance level sits at $112.60. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $102.09, it is likely to go to the next support level at $99.35. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $96.84.

Cullen/Frost Bankers Inc. (NYSE: CFR) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 6.99 billion, the company has a total of 64,375K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 1,881 M while annual income is 579,150 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 610,210 K while its latest quarter income was 191,170 K.