Let’s look at the key reasons that are pushing Guess’ Inc. (GES) to new highs

On March 17, 2023, Guess’ Inc. (NYSE: GES) opened at $19.77, lower -4.48% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $19.805 and dropped to $19.025 before settling in for the closing price of $20.07. Price fluctuations for GES have ranged from $14.27 to $24.66 over the past 52 weeks.

Consumer Cyclical Sector giant saw their annual sales surged by 3.40% over the last five years. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 302.70% at the time writing. With a float of $28.26 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $53.89 million.

The firm has a total of 12500 workers. Let’s measure their productivity.

Guess’ Inc. (GES) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Apparel Retail industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Guess’ Inc. is 0.40%, while institutional ownership is 60.50%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Sep 19, was worth 166,000. In this transaction Director of this company sold 10,000 shares at a rate of $16.60, taking the stock ownership to the 199,552 shares.

Guess’ Inc. (GES) Recent Fiscal highlights

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 10/30/2022, the company posted $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, coming under the agreed prediction (set at $0.55) by -$0.11. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.51 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 302.70% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 4.40% during the next five years compared to 57.50% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Guess’ Inc. (NYSE: GES) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Guess’ Inc. (GES). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 0.80. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.42.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 1.62, a number that is poised to hit -0.28 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 2.98 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Guess’ Inc. (GES)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Guess’ Inc., GES], we can find that recorded value of 1.69 million was better than the volume posted last year of 0.68 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 29.82%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.81.

During the past 100 days, Guess’ Inc.’s (GES) raw stochastic average was set at 41.37%, which indicates a significant increase from 11.40% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 40.32% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 37.53% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $22.00, while its 200-day Moving Average is $19.21. Now, the first resistance to watch is $19.64. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $20.11. The third major resistance level sits at $20.42. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $18.86, it is likely to go to the next support level at $18.55. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $18.08.

Guess’ Inc. (NYSE: GES) Key Stats

There are currently 54,448K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 1.09 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 2,592 M according to its annual income of 171,360 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 633,400 K and its income totaled 21,840 K.