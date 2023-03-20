Let’s look at the key reasons that are pushing Trinseo PLC (TSE) to new highs

On March 17, 2023, Trinseo PLC (NYSE: TSE) opened at $19.76, lower -4.79% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $19.76 and dropped to $19.00 before settling in for the closing price of $20.03. Price fluctuations for TSE have ranged from $17.54 to $53.93 over the past 52 weeks.

During the last 5-year period, the sales growth of Basic Materials Sector giant was 2.20%. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted -268.90% at the time writing. With a float of $34.38 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $34.70 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 3400 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +5.74, operating margin of -0.54, and the pretax margin is -9.46.

Trinseo PLC (TSE) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Specialty Chemicals industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Trinseo PLC is 0.60%, while institutional ownership is 93.50%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Nov 16, was worth 169,706. In this transaction Director of this company sold 6,900 shares at a rate of $24.59, taking the stock ownership to the 10,300 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Sep 08, when Company’s Director bought 2,850 for $25.01, making the entire transaction worth $71,278. This insider now owns 8,515 shares in total.

Trinseo PLC (TSE) Recent Fiscal highlights

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 12/30/2022, the company posted -$1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, coming under the agreed prediction (set at -$1.45) by -$0.27. This company achieved a net margin of -8.62 while generating a return on equity of -59.72. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.16 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -268.90% per share during the next fiscal year.

Trinseo PLC (NYSE: TSE) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Trinseo PLC (TSE). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 1.20. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.14.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -12.31, a number that is poised to hit -0.63 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 2.13 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Trinseo PLC (TSE)

Looking closely at Trinseo PLC (NYSE: TSE), its last 5-days average volume was 0.54 million, which is a jump from its year-to-date volume of 0.38 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 11.35%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.25.

During the past 100 days, Trinseo PLC’s (TSE) raw stochastic average was set at 11.57%, which indicates a significant increase from 3.26% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 53.99% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 60.59% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $25.30, while its 200-day Moving Average is $27.96. However, in the short run, Trinseo PLC’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $19.55. Second resistance stands at $20.04. The third major resistance level sits at $20.31. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $18.79, it is likely to go to the next support level at $18.52. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $18.03.

Trinseo PLC (NYSE: TSE) Key Stats

There are currently 34,979K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 700.63 million. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 4,966 M according to its annual income of -430,900 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 975,200 K and its income totaled -365,200 K.