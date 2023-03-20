Let’s look at the key reasons that are pushing Vinco Ventures Inc. (BBIG) to new highs

On March 17, 2023, Vinco Ventures Inc. (NASDAQ: BBIG) opened at $0.355, lower -7.57% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $0.358 and dropped to $0.3305 before settling in for the closing price of $0.36. Price fluctuations for BBIG have ranged from $0.34 to $2.35 over the past 52 weeks.

Over the past five-year period, the drop rate of yearbook sales for the company of the Consumer Cyclical sector was -9.40%. With a float of $247.78 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $248.99 million.

Considering the fact that the conglomerate employs 45 people, you should pay attention to its efficiency factor. In terms of profitability, gross margin is -12.87, operating margin of -780.97, and the pretax margin is -7311.65.

Vinco Ventures Inc. (BBIG) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Leisure industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Vinco Ventures Inc. is 0.10%, while institutional ownership is 21.50%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Aug 19, was worth 60,000. In this transaction Director of this company sold 50,000 shares at a rate of $1.20, taking the stock ownership to the 204,756 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Aug 18, when Company’s Director sold 75,000 for $1.44, making the entire transaction worth $107,752. This insider now owns 254,756 shares in total.

Vinco Ventures Inc. (BBIG) Recent Fiscal highlights

This company achieved a net margin of -7231.48 while generating a return on equity of -1,099.12.

Vinco Ventures Inc. (NASDAQ: BBIG) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Vinco Ventures Inc. (BBIG). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 1.60. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 3.38.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -9.44

Technical Analysis of Vinco Ventures Inc. (BBIG)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 7.32 million, its volume of 4.91 million showed lagged in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 5.52%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.05.

During the past 100 days, Vinco Ventures Inc.’s (BBIG) raw stochastic average was set at 0.07%, which indicates a significant decrease from 0.23% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 68.63% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 102.79% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.5696, while its 200-day Moving Average is $0.9815. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $0.3492 in the near term. At $0.3673, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $0.3767. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.3217, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.3123. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $0.2942.

Vinco Ventures Inc. (NASDAQ: BBIG) Key Stats

There are currently 248,988K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 89.20 million. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 9,790 K according to its annual income of -713,170 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 10,365 K and its income totaled 145,928 K.