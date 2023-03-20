Lightning eMotors Inc. (ZEV) is destined for greater heights as its last quarter sales were 11,130 K

On March 17, 2023, Lightning eMotors Inc. (NYSE: ZEV) opened at $0.3081, higher 4.17% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $0.352 and dropped to $0.2888 before settling in for the closing price of $0.31. Price fluctuations for ZEV have ranged from $0.29 to $6.05 over the past 52 weeks.

Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 110.60% at the time writing. With a float of $42.29 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $82.24 million.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 268 workers is very important to gauge.

Lightning eMotors Inc. (ZEV) Insider Updates

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Farm & Heavy Construction Machinery industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Lightning eMotors Inc. is 4.40%, while institutional ownership is 19.60%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Nov 11, was worth 1,430,130. In this transaction 10% Owner of this company sold 1,300,000 shares at a rate of $1.10, taking the stock ownership to the 7,571,903 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Sep 07, when Company’s 10% Owner sold 570,563 for $2.10, making the entire transaction worth $1,199,038. This insider now owns 8,871,903 shares in total.

Lightning eMotors Inc. (ZEV) Performance Highlights and Predictions

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 9/29/2022, the company posted -$0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at -$0.3) by $0.28. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.3 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 110.60% per share during the next fiscal year.

Lightning eMotors Inc. (NYSE: ZEV) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Lightning eMotors Inc. (ZEV). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 4.70. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.19.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.16, a number that is poised to hit -0.22 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.38 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Lightning eMotors Inc. (ZEV)

The latest stats from [Lightning eMotors Inc., ZEV] show that its last 5-days average volume of 4.62 million was superior to 2.1 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 4.00%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.08.

During the past 100 days, Lightning eMotors Inc.’s (ZEV) raw stochastic average was set at 2.38%, which indicates a significant decrease from 7.41% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 209.75% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 166.34% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.6519, while its 200-day Moving Average is $1.7367. Now, the first resistance to watch is $0.3517. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $0.3835. The third major resistance level sits at $0.4149. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.2885, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.2571. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $0.2253.

Lightning eMotors Inc. (NYSE: ZEV) Key Stats

There are currently 94,248K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 29.00 million. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 20,990 K according to its annual income of -100,770 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 11,130 K and its income totaled -1,230 K.