Lilium N.V. (LILM) recent activity suggests a positive outlook with the last week’s performance of -8.82%

A new trading day began on March 17, 2023, with Lilium N.V. (NASDAQ: LILM) stock priced at $0.8299, down -4.75% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $0.8299 and dropped to $0.7573 before settling in for the closing price of $0.80. LILM’s price has ranged from $0.76 to $5.52 over the past 52 weeks.

Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged 58.50%. With a float of $150.96 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $396.90 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 964 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is -13702.13, operating margin of -616925.53, and the pretax margin is -871231.91.

Lilium N.V. (LILM) Insider and Institutional Ownership

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Aerospace & Defense Industry. The insider ownership of Lilium N.V. is 59.58%, while institutional ownership is 13.98%.

Lilium N.V. (LILM) Latest Financial update

This company achieved a net margin of -874544.68 while generating a return on equity of -246.30.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 58.50% per share during the next fiscal year.

Lilium N.V. (NASDAQ: LILM) Trading Performance Indicators

Technical Analysis of Lilium N.V. (LILM)

Lilium N.V. (NASDAQ: LILM) saw its 5-day average volume 1.19 million, a negative change from its year-to-date volume of 1.38 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 10.07%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.07.

During the past 100 days, Lilium N.V.’s (LILM) raw stochastic average was set at 0.14%, which indicates a significant decrease from 0.58% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 35.61% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 68.35% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $1.1219, while its 200-day Moving Average is $1.8781. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $0.8057 in the near term. At $0.8541, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $0.8783. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.7331, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.7089. The third support level lies at $0.6605 if the price breaches the second support level.

Lilium N.V. (NASDAQ: LILM) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 300.57 million, the company has a total of 368,540K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 60 K while annual income is -486,290 K.