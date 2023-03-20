LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (LPLA) is ready for next Episode as it posted an annual sales of 8,601 M

On March 17, 2023, LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: LPLA) opened at $197.18, lower -3.54% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $200.17 and dropped to $194.25 before settling in for the closing price of $202.64. Price fluctuations for LPLA have ranged from $165.47 to $271.56 over the past 52 weeks.

A company in the Financial sector has jumped its sales by 15.00% annually for the last half of the decade. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 84.90% at the time writing. With a float of $78.11 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $79.48 million.

In an organization with 6900 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +33.75, operating margin of +14.39, and the pretax margin is +12.92.

LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (LPLA) Insider Updates

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Capital Markets industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of LPL Financial Holdings Inc. is 0.60%, while institutional ownership is 97.99%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Feb 27, was worth 9,464,734. In this transaction President & CEO of this company sold 38,444 shares at a rate of $246.20, taking the stock ownership to the 154,884 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Feb 27, when Company’s Chief Financial Officer sold 7,111 for $246.17, making the entire transaction worth $1,750,480. This insider now owns 12,644 shares in total.

LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (LPLA) Performance Highlights and Predictions

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 12/30/2022, the company posted $4.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at $4) by $0.21. This company achieved a net margin of +9.83 while generating a return on equity of 44.07. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 4.84 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 84.90% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 23.97% during the next five years compared to 33.00% growth over the previous five years of trading.

LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: LPLA) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (LPLA). In the past quarter, the stock posted a price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.85. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 10.22.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 10.42, a number that is poised to hit 4.57 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 20.09 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (LPLA)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 2.81 million. That was better than the volume of 0.9 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 11.99%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 10.58.

During the past 100 days, LPL Financial Holdings Inc.’s (LPLA) raw stochastic average was set at 7.17%, which indicates a significant decrease from 8.64% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 64.83% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 42.07% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $234.38, while its 200-day Moving Average is $222.46. However, in the short run, LPL Financial Holdings Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $199.01. Second resistance stands at $202.55. The third major resistance level sits at $204.93. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $193.09, it is likely to go to the next support level at $190.71. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $187.17.

LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: LPLA) Key Stats

There are currently 78,674K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 15.94 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 8,601 M according to its annual income of 845,700 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 2,333 M and its income totaled 319,080 K.