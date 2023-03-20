LYG (Lloyds Banking Group plc) dropped -5.22 at the last close: Is This Today’s Most Popular Stock?

On March 17, 2023, Lloyds Banking Group plc (NYSE: LYG) opened at $2.23, lower -5.22% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $2.24 and dropped to $2.18 before settling in for the closing price of $2.30. Price fluctuations for LYG have ranged from $1.70 to $2.64 over the past 52 weeks.

During the last 5-year period, the sales growth of Financial Sector giant was 2.00%. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted -3.40% at the time writing. With a float of $16.70 billion, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $16.88 billion.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 59354 employees.

Lloyds Banking Group plc (LYG) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Banks – Regional industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Lloyds Banking Group plc is 81.30%, while institutional ownership is 2.70%.

Lloyds Banking Group plc (LYG) Recent Fiscal highlights

Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -3.40% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will plunge by -10.30% during the next five years compared to 10.70% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Lloyds Banking Group plc (NYSE: LYG) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Lloyds Banking Group plc (LYG). In the past quarter, the stock posted a price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 2.24.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.35

Technical Analysis of Lloyds Banking Group plc (LYG)

Looking closely at Lloyds Banking Group plc (NYSE: LYG), its last 5-days average volume was 23.76 million, which is a jump from its year-to-date volume of 9.86 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 22.75%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.08.

During the past 100 days, Lloyds Banking Group plc’s (LYG) raw stochastic average was set at 44.10%, which indicates a significant increase from 0.00% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 41.53% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 31.29% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $2.46, while its 200-day Moving Average is $2.17. However, in the short run, Lloyds Banking Group plc’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $2.22. Second resistance stands at $2.26. The third major resistance level sits at $2.28. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $2.16, it is likely to go to the next support level at $2.14. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $2.10.

Lloyds Banking Group plc (NYSE: LYG) Key Stats

There are currently 16,846,550K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 38.40 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 11,746 M according to its annual income of 6,752 M. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 14,945 M and its income totaled 1,631 M.