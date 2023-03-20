Matthews International Corporation (MATW) is gearing up for another turning point as it hit the volume of 0.68 million

On March 17, 2023, Matthews International Corporation (NASDAQ: MATW) opened at $35.77, lower -3.35% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $36.03 and dropped to $34.67 before settling in for the closing price of $36.10. Price fluctuations for MATW have ranged from $22.12 to $39.64 over the past 52 weeks.

Industrials Sector giant saw their annual sales surged by 3.10% over the last five years. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted -3.50% at the time writing. With a float of $27.43 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $30.71 million.

The firm has a total of 12000 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +27.11, operating margin of +4.44, and the pretax margin is -5.91.

Matthews International Corporation (MATW) Insider Activity

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Conglomerates industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Matthews International Corporation is 2.40%, while institutional ownership is 78.10%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Nov 21, was worth 301,700. In this transaction President and CEO of this company sold 10,000 shares at a rate of $30.17, taking the stock ownership to the 345,117 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Aug 08, when Company’s SVP, Global Compliance & HR sold 398 for $25.92, making the entire transaction worth $10,316. This insider now owns 807 shares in total.

Matthews International Corporation (MATW) Earnings and Forecasts

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 12/30/2022, the company posted $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, coming under the agreed prediction (set at $0.54) by -$0.01. This company achieved a net margin of -5.66 while generating a return on equity of -17.75. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.79 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -3.50% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will plunge by -10.00% during the next five years compared to -27.70% drop over the previous five years of trading.

Matthews International Corporation (NASDAQ: MATW) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Matthews International Corporation (MATW). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 1.10. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.62. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 38.14.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -2.47, a number that is poised to hit 0.52 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 3.12 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Matthews International Corporation (MATW)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Matthews International Corporation, MATW], we can find that recorded value of 0.24 million was better than the volume posted last year of 0.14 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 21.19%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.11.

During the past 100 days, Matthews International Corporation’s (MATW) raw stochastic average was set at 67.45%, which indicates a significant increase from 4.49% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 29.51% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 35.19% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $37.22, while its 200-day Moving Average is $29.92. Now, the first resistance to watch is $35.72. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $36.56. The third major resistance level sits at $37.08. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $34.36, it is likely to go to the next support level at $33.84. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $33.00.

Matthews International Corporation (NASDAQ: MATW) Key Stats

There are currently 30,420K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 1.10 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 1,762 M according to its annual income of -99,770 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 449,240 K and its income totaled 3,700 K.