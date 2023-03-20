McEwen Mining Inc. (MUX) 20 Days SMA touches 18.93%: The odds favor the bear

McEwen Mining Inc. (NYSE: MUX) kicked off on March 17, 2023, at the price of $7.25, up 9.71% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $8.17 and dropped to $7.25 before settling in for the closing price of $7.21. Over the past 52 weeks, MUX has traded in a range of $2.81-$9.19.

Over the past five-year period, the growth rate of yearbook sales for the company of the Basic Materials sector was 10.30%. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 40.40%. With a float of $39.07 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $47.43 million.

Considering the fact that the conglomerate employs 430 people, you should pay attention to its efficiency factor.

McEwen Mining Inc. (MUX) Insider Activity

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Other Precious Metals & Mining Industry. The insider ownership of McEwen Mining Inc. is 17.61%, while institutional ownership is 22.70%.

McEwen Mining Inc. (MUX) Earnings and Forecasts

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 9/29/2020, the organization reported -$0.27 earnings per share (EPS), higher than consensus estimate (set at -$0.41) by $0.14. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 40.40% per share during the next fiscal year.

McEwen Mining Inc. (NYSE: MUX) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at McEwen Mining Inc.’s (MUX) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 0.60. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 2.92.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -1.36, a number that is poised to hit -0.26 in the next quarter

Technical Analysis of McEwen Mining Inc. (MUX)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 0.44 million, its volume of 0.74 million showed improvement in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 59.87%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.50.

During the past 100 days, McEwen Mining Inc.’s (MUX) raw stochastic average was set at 94.74%, which indicates a significant increase from 86.93% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 83.15% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 82.54% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $6.68, while its 200-day Moving Average is $4.86. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $8.30 in the near term. At $8.70, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $9.22. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $7.38, it is likely to go to the next support level at $6.86. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $6.46.

McEwen Mining Inc. (NYSE: MUX) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 342.03 million has total of 47,428K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 136,540 K in contrast with the sum of -56,710 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 25,990 K and last quarter income was -10,530 K.