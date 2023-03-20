Mobiquity Technologies Inc. (MOBQ) kicked off at the price of $0.21: Venture capitalists have an exciting new opportunity

March 17, 2023, Mobiquity Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: MOBQ) trading session started at the price of $0.206, that was 4.35% jump from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $0.219 and dropped to $0.1799 before settling in for the closing price of $0.20. A 52-week range for MOBQ has been $0.18 – $2.75.

Over the past five-year period, the growth rate of yearbook sales for the company of the Communication Services sector was 109.70%. When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at 2.40%. With a float of $5.73 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $8.78 million.

Considering the fact that the conglomerate employs 13 people, you should pay attention to its efficiency factor. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +26.87, operating margin of -482.28, and the pretax margin is -685.97.

Mobiquity Technologies Inc. (MOBQ) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward Mobiquity Technologies Inc. stocks. The insider ownership of Mobiquity Technologies Inc. is 32.10%, while institutional ownership is 3.70%.

Mobiquity Technologies Inc. (MOBQ) Recent Fiscal highlights

This company achieved a net margin of -685.97 while generating a return on equity of -631.60. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 2.40% per share during the next fiscal year.

Mobiquity Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: MOBQ) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what Mobiquity Technologies Inc. (MOBQ) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 1.10. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.48.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -3.08

Technical Analysis of Mobiquity Technologies Inc. (MOBQ)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 0.6 million, its volume of 0.71 million showed improvement in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 25.78%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.05.

During the past 100 days, Mobiquity Technologies Inc.’s (MOBQ) raw stochastic average was set at 2.05%, which indicates a significant decrease from 26.86% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 53.63% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 125.49% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.4333, while its 200-day Moving Average is $1.0423. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $0.2252 in the near term. At $0.2417, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $0.2643. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.1861, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.1635. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $0.1470.

Mobiquity Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: MOBQ) Key Stats

There are 9,834K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 2.00 million. As of now, sales total 2,670 K while income totals -34,950 K. Its latest quarter income was 900 K while its last quarter net income were -2,280 K.