Morgan Stanley (MS) average volume reaches $7.44M: Is Wall Street expecting a rally?

On March 17, 2023, Morgan Stanley (NYSE: MS) opened at $86.49, lower -3.25% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $86.50 and dropped to $83.698 before settling in for the closing price of $87.01. Price fluctuations for MS have ranged from $72.05 to $100.99 over the past 52 weeks.

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

Financial Sector giant saw their annual sales surged by 8.60% over the last five years. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted -23.40% at the time writing. With a float of $1.31 billion, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $1.65 billion.

The firm has a total of 82000 workers. Let’s measure their productivity.

Morgan Stanley (MS) Insider Activity

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Capital Markets industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Morgan Stanley is 0.20%, while institutional ownership is 63.80%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Feb 13, was worth 4,550,950. In this transaction Co-President/Head of WM of this company sold 46,226 shares at a rate of $98.45, taking the stock ownership to the 0 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Feb 13, when Company’s Co-President/Head of WM sold 24,556 for $98.23, making the entire transaction worth $2,412,099. This insider now owns 190,440 shares in total.

Morgan Stanley (MS) Earnings and Forecasts

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 12/30/2022, the company posted $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at $1.19) by $0.07. This company achieved a net margin of +16.71 while generating a return on equity of 10.73. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 1.8 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -23.40% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 5.71% during the next five years compared to 10.50% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE: MS) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Morgan Stanley (MS). In the past quarter, the stock posted a price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 2.22.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 6.14, a number that is poised to hit 1.81 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 8.29 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Morgan Stanley (MS)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Morgan Stanley, MS], we can find that recorded value of 15.27 million was better than the volume posted last year of 8.13 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 13.48%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 2.84.

During the past 100 days, Morgan Stanley’s (MS) raw stochastic average was set at 25.02%, which indicates a significant increase from 5.65% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 35.10% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 26.78% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $95.05, while its 200-day Moving Average is $86.69. Now, the first resistance to watch is $85.89. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $87.59. The third major resistance level sits at $88.69. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $83.09, it is likely to go to the next support level at $81.99. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $80.28.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE: MS) Key Stats

There are currently 1,681,940K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 146.35 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 53,668 M according to its annual income of 11,029 M. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 12,749 M and its income totaled 2,236 M.