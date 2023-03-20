Motorcar Parts of America Inc. (MPAA) kicked off at the price of $8.40: Venture capitalists have an exciting new opportunity

March 17, 2023, Motorcar Parts of America Inc. (NASDAQ: MPAA) trading session started at the price of $8.81, that was -8.10% drop from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $9.13 and dropped to $8.32 before settling in for the closing price of $9.14. A 52-week range for MPAA has been $8.12 – $19.93.

During the last 5-year period, the sales growth of Consumer Cyclical Sector giant was 9.00%. When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at -66.00%. With a float of $18.55 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $19.48 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 5800 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +19.47, operating margin of +5.49, and the pretax margin is +2.02.

Motorcar Parts of America Inc. (MPAA) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward Motorcar Parts of America Inc. stocks. The insider ownership of Motorcar Parts of America Inc. is 3.50%, while institutional ownership is 94.70%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Dec 12, was worth 5,786. In this transaction Director of this company bought 550 shares at a rate of $10.52, taking the stock ownership to the 26,105 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Nov 22, when Company’s Director sold 3,000 for $13.25, making the entire transaction worth $39,761. This insider now owns 37,056 shares in total.

Motorcar Parts of America Inc. (MPAA) Recent Fiscal highlights

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 12/30/2022, it has been observed that the corporation posted $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was less than consensus figure (set at $0.55) by -$0.34. This company achieved a net margin of +1.13 while generating a return on equity of 2.39. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.6 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -66.00% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 25.00% during the next five years compared to -28.40% drop over the previous five years of trading.

Motorcar Parts of America Inc. (NASDAQ: MPAA) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what Motorcar Parts of America Inc. (MPAA) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 0.40. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.27.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.31, a number that is poised to hit 0.42 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 1.12 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Motorcar Parts of America Inc. (MPAA)

Looking closely at Motorcar Parts of America Inc. (NASDAQ: MPAA), its last 5-days average volume was 1.5 million, which is a jump from its year-to-date volume of 0.23 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 14.86%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.71.

During the past 100 days, Motorcar Parts of America Inc.’s (MPAA) raw stochastic average was set at 2.37%, which indicates a significant decrease from 5.31% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 79.45% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 64.21% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $12.86, while its 200-day Moving Average is $14.13. However, in the short run, Motorcar Parts of America Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $8.91. Second resistance stands at $9.43. The third major resistance level sits at $9.72. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $8.10, it is likely to go to the next support level at $7.81. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $7.29.

Motorcar Parts of America Inc. (NASDAQ: MPAA) Key Stats

There are 19,491K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 178.16 million. As of now, sales total 650,310 K while income totals 7,360 K. Its latest quarter income was 151,820 K while its last quarter net income were 1,030 K.