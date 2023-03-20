NCNO (nCino Inc.) dropped -3.81 at the last close: Is This Today’s Most Popular Stock?

On March 17, 2023, nCino Inc. (NASDAQ: NCNO) opened at $23.50, lower -3.81% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $23.94 and dropped to $22.45 before settling in for the closing price of $23.64. Price fluctuations for NCNO have ranged from $19.58 to $47.97 over the past 52 weeks.

Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted -10.60% at the time writing. With a float of $109.17 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $110.90 million.

The firm has a total of 1681 workers. Let’s measure their productivity.

nCino Inc. (NCNO) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Software – Application industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of nCino Inc. is 2.00%, while institutional ownership is 61.80%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Feb 06, was worth 20,817. In this transaction VP of Accounting of this company sold 696 shares at a rate of $29.91, taking the stock ownership to the 18,141 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Feb 03, when Company’s CEO sold 6,474 for $30.55, making the entire transaction worth $197,794. This insider now owns 882,918 shares in total.

nCino Inc. (NCNO) Recent Fiscal highlights

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 10/30/2022, the company posted -$0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at -$0.02) by $0.01. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.05 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -10.60% per share during the next fiscal year.

nCino Inc. (NASDAQ: NCNO) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for nCino Inc. (NCNO). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 1.10. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 7.02.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.81, a number that is poised to hit -0.05 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.35 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of nCino Inc. (NCNO)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [nCino Inc., NCNO], we can find that recorded value of 2.31 million was better than the volume posted last year of 0.77 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 40.24%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.58.

During the past 100 days, nCino Inc.’s (NCNO) raw stochastic average was set at 24.82%, which indicates a significant decrease from 38.03% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 63.33% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 61.69% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $27.10, while its 200-day Moving Average is $30.19. Now, the first resistance to watch is $23.64. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $24.53. The third major resistance level sits at $25.13. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $22.15, it is likely to go to the next support level at $21.55. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $20.66.

nCino Inc. (NASDAQ: NCNO) Key Stats

There are currently 111,035K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 2.62 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 273,870 K according to its annual income of -49,450 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 105,300 K and its income totaled -23,580 K.