No matter how cynical the overall market is, Eastman Kodak Company (KODK) performance over the last week is recorded 6.55%

Eastman Kodak Company (NYSE: KODK) kicked off on March 17, 2023, at the price of $3.35, up 10.00% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $3.77 and dropped to $3.35 before settling in for the closing price of $3.40. Over the past 52 weeks, KODK has traded in a range of $2.78-$7.50.

During the last 5-year period, the sales drop of Industrials Sector giant was -2.80%. While this was happening, with a float of $55.61 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $78.90 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 4200 employees.

Eastman Kodak Company (KODK) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Specialty Business Services Industry. The insider ownership of Eastman Kodak Company is 29.68%, while institutional ownership is 31.50%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Mar 24, was worth 48,600. In this transaction Director of this company bought 7,500 shares at a rate of $6.48, taking the stock ownership to the 27,500 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Mar 23, when Company’s Director bought 10,000 for $6.42, making the entire transaction worth $64,200. This insider now owns 20,000 shares in total.

Eastman Kodak Company (KODK) Recent Fiscal highlights

Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

Eastman Kodak Company (NYSE: KODK) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Eastman Kodak Company’s (KODK) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 1.50. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.22.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.03

Technical Analysis of Eastman Kodak Company (KODK)

Looking closely at Eastman Kodak Company (NYSE: KODK), its last 5-days average volume was 0.68 million, which is a jump from its year-to-date volume of 0.6 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 39.58%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.20.

During the past 100 days, Eastman Kodak Company’s (KODK) raw stochastic average was set at 31.91%, which indicates a significant decrease from 80.00% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 64.21% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 66.85% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $3.57, while its 200-day Moving Average is $4.58. However, in the short run, Eastman Kodak Company’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $3.89. Second resistance stands at $4.04. The third major resistance level sits at $4.31. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $3.47, it is likely to go to the next support level at $3.20. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $3.05.

Eastman Kodak Company (NYSE: KODK) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 268.91 million has total of 79,102K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 1,150 M in contrast with the sum of 24,000 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 289,000 K and last quarter income was 2,000 K.