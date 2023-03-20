No matter how cynical the overall market is Luokung Technology Corp. (LKCO) performance over the last week is recorded -10.57%

March 17, 2023, Luokung Technology Corp. (NASDAQ: LKCO) trading session started at the price of $0.1092, that was 6.80% jump from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $0.11 and dropped to $0.0988 before settling in for the closing price of $0.10. A 52-week range for LKCO has been $0.09 – $0.63.

Annual sales at Technology sector company grew by 284.30% over the past five years. When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at -14.40%. With a float of $256.08 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $392.32 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 180 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +5.60, operating margin of -43.86, and the pretax margin is -47.98.

Luokung Technology Corp. (LKCO) Insider Updates

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward Luokung Technology Corp. stocks. The insider ownership of Luokung Technology Corp. is 46.50%, while institutional ownership is 1.50%.

Luokung Technology Corp. (LKCO) Performance Highlights and Predictions

This company achieved a net margin of -47.43 while generating a return on equity of -69.25. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -14.40% per share during the next fiscal year.

Luokung Technology Corp. (NASDAQ: LKCO) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what Luokung Technology Corp. (LKCO) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 0.50. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.24.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.19

Technical Analysis of Luokung Technology Corp. (LKCO)

Luokung Technology Corp. (NASDAQ: LKCO) saw its 5-day average volume 2.62 million, a positive change from its year-to-date volume of 1.79 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 23.49%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.01.

During the past 100 days, Luokung Technology Corp.’s (LKCO) raw stochastic average was set at 11.43%, which indicates a significant decrease from 33.90% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 69.20% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 90.27% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.1665, while its 200-day Moving Average is $0.2281. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $0.1137 in the near term. At $0.1175, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $0.1249. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.1025, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.0951. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $0.0913.

Luokung Technology Corp. (NASDAQ: LKCO) Key Stats

There are 401,042K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 41.30 million. As of now, sales total 145,070 K while income totals -68,800 K. Its latest quarter income was 5,331 K while its last quarter net income were 3,125 K.