No matter how cynical the overall market is Safety Insurance Group Inc. (SAFT) performance over the last week is recorded -6.51%

Safety Insurance Group Inc. (NASDAQ: SAFT) kicked off on March 17, 2023, at the price of $74.95, down -4.29% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $75.07 and dropped to $71.45 before settling in for the closing price of $75.79. Over the past 52 weeks, SAFT has traded in a range of $71.33-$99.75.

It was noted that within the last five years, the titan of the Financial sector saw sales slided by -1.30%. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded -64.20%. With a float of $14.14 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $14.60 million.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 538 workers is very important to gauge.

Safety Insurance Group Inc. (SAFT) Insider Updates

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Insurance – Property & Casualty Industry. The insider ownership of Safety Insurance Group Inc. is 0.30%, while institutional ownership is 84.30%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Mar 03, was worth 127,593. In this transaction VP – UNDERWRITING of this company sold 1,605 shares at a rate of $79.50, taking the stock ownership to the 25,519 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Mar 01, when Company’s VP – UNDERWRITING sold 438 for $80.00, making the entire transaction worth $35,040. This insider now owns 28,437 shares in total.

Safety Insurance Group Inc. (SAFT) Performance Highlights and Predictions

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 9/29/2022, the organization reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS), lower than consensus estimate (set at $1.15) by -$0.02. This company achieved a net margin of +5.83 while generating a return on equity of 5.33. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -64.20% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 15.00% during the next five years compared to -4.60% drop over the previous five years of trading.

Safety Insurance Group Inc. (NASDAQ: SAFT) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Safety Insurance Group Inc.’s (SAFT) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.43.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 3.15, a number that is poised to hit 1.00 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 5.25 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Safety Insurance Group Inc. (SAFT)

The latest stats from [Safety Insurance Group Inc., SAFT] show that its last 5-days average volume of 0.28 million was superior to 96402.0 than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 30.67%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 2.69.

During the past 100 days, Safety Insurance Group Inc.’s (SAFT) raw stochastic average was set at 5.69%, which indicates a significant decrease from 11.82% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 33.97% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 29.80% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $82.92, while its 200-day Moving Average is $86.92. Now, the first resistance to watch is $74.59. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $76.64. The third major resistance level sits at $78.21. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $70.97, it is likely to go to the next support level at $69.40. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $67.35.

Safety Insurance Group Inc. (NASDAQ: SAFT) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 1.12 billion has total of 14,800K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 797,560 K in contrast with the sum of 46,560 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 226,600 K and last quarter income was 24,630 K.