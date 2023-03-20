Search
Sana Meer
No matter how cynical the overall market is, Upbound Group Inc. (UPBD) performance over the last week is recorded -10.77%

Analyst Insights

A new trading day began on March 17, 2023, with Upbound Group Inc. (NASDAQ: UPBD) stock priced at $24.39, down -6.68% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $24.39 and dropped to $22.965 before settling in for the closing price of $24.69. UPBD’s price has ranged from $16.82 to $31.91 over the past 52 weeks.

Technology Sector giant saw their annual sales surged by 9.50% over the last five years. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged -89.60%. With a float of $49.52 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $52.27 million.

The firm has a total of 12690 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +30.89, operating margin of +7.14, and the pretax margin is +1.45.

Upbound Group Inc. (UPBD) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Software – Application Industry. The insider ownership of Upbound Group Inc. is 0.30%, while institutional ownership is 87.10%.

Upbound Group Inc. (UPBD) Recent Fiscal highlights

This company achieved a net margin of +0.29 while generating a return on equity of 2.38.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -89.60% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 30.50% during the next five years compared to 16.70% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Upbound Group Inc. (NASDAQ: UPBD) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Upbound Group Inc.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.32. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 4.20.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.20, a number that is poised to hit 0.66 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 3.36 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Upbound Group Inc. (UPBD)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Upbound Group Inc., UPBD], we can find that recorded value of 0.92 million was better than the volume posted last year of 0.55 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 14.25%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.24.

During the past 100 days, Upbound Group Inc.’s (UPBD) raw stochastic average was set at 44.94%, which indicates a significant increase from 1.56% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 35.05% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 48.04% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $26.35, while its 200-day Moving Average is $23.98. Now, the first resistance to watch is $23.97. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $24.89. The third major resistance level sits at $25.39. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $22.54, it is likely to go to the next support level at $22.04. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $21.12.

Upbound Group Inc. (NASDAQ: UPBD) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 1.38 billion, the company has a total of 55,729K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 4,245 M while annual income is 12,360 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 990,460 K while its latest quarter income was 2,650 K.

