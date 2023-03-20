Now that IMAX Corporation’s volume has hit 0.71 million, investors get a glimpse of its size.

IMAX Corporation (NYSE: IMAX) kicked off on March 17, 2023, at the price of $17.17, down -4.34% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $17.17 and dropped to $16.52 before settling in for the closing price of $17.28. Over the past 52 weeks, IMAX has traded in a range of $12.13-$20.50.

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

A company in the Communication Services sector has dropped its sales by -4.60% annually for the last half of the decade. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded -6.50%. With a float of $46.10 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $54.79 million.

In an organization with 779 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency.

IMAX Corporation (IMAX) Insider Updates

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Entertainment Industry. The insider ownership of IMAX Corporation is 1.80%, while institutional ownership is 79.30%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Mar 07, was worth 366,976. In this transaction President, IMAX Theatres of this company sold 20,000 shares at a rate of $18.35, taking the stock ownership to the 82,271 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Mar 07, when Company’s CTO & EVP sold 7,697 for $18.32, making the entire transaction worth $141,009. This insider now owns 34,106 shares in total.

IMAX Corporation (IMAX) Performance Highlights and Predictions

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 9/29/2022, the organization reported -$0.05 earnings per share (EPS), lower than consensus estimate (set at $0.03) by -$0.08. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.11 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -6.50% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 20.00% during the next five years compared to -33.60% drop over the previous five years of trading.

IMAX Corporation (NYSE: IMAX) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at IMAX Corporation’s (IMAX) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 3.10. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 104.79.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.39, a number that is poised to hit 0.13 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 1.00 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of IMAX Corporation (IMAX)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 0.54 million. That was inferior than the volume of 0.58 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 13.29%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.64.

During the past 100 days, IMAX Corporation’s (IMAX) raw stochastic average was set at 61.45%, which indicates a significant increase from 0.36% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 27.80% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 51.52% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $17.10, while its 200-day Moving Average is $15.86. However, in the short run, IMAX Corporation’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $16.96. Second resistance stands at $17.39. The third major resistance level sits at $17.61. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $16.31, it is likely to go to the next support level at $16.09. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $15.66.

IMAX Corporation (NYSE: IMAX) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 932.62 million has total of 53,970K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 300,810 K in contrast with the sum of -22,800 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 98,050 K and last quarter income was 2,610 K.