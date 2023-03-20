Pathward Financial Inc. (CASH) recent activity suggests a positive outlook with the last week’s performance of -4.16%

On March 17, 2023, Pathward Financial Inc. (NASDAQ: CASH) opened at $45.14, lower -4.16% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $45.14 and dropped to $43.34 before settling in for the closing price of $46.14. Price fluctuations for CASH have ranged from $31.16 to $57.57 over the past 52 weeks.

Annual sales at Financial sector company grew by 23.60% over the past five years. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 20.20% at the time writing. With a float of $27.17 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $28.02 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 1139 employees.

Pathward Financial Inc. (CASH) Insider and Institutional Ownership

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Banks – Regional industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Pathward Financial Inc. is 1.00%, while institutional ownership is 93.10%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Mar 16, was worth 43,466. In this transaction EVP, CFO of this company bought 1,000 shares at a rate of $43.47, taking the stock ownership to the 109,322 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Mar 16, when Company’s Director bought 500 for $45.94, making the entire transaction worth $22,970. This insider now owns 26,000 shares in total.

Pathward Financial Inc. (CASH) Latest Financial update

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 12/30/2022, the company posted $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at $0.8) by $0.18. This company achieved a net margin of +27.67 while generating a return on equity of 20.29. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 1.42 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 20.20% per share during the next fiscal year.

Pathward Financial Inc. (NASDAQ: CASH) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Pathward Financial Inc. (CASH). In the past quarter, the stock posted a price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 3.92.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 4.28, a number that is poised to hit 2.03 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 6.42 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Pathward Financial Inc. (CASH)

Pathward Financial Inc. (NASDAQ: CASH) saw its 5-day average volume 0.79 million, a positive change from its year-to-date volume of 0.29 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 41.93%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 2.16.

During the past 100 days, Pathward Financial Inc.’s (CASH) raw stochastic average was set at 44.22%, which indicates a significant increase from 31.38% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 57.20% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 36.80% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $48.24, while its 200-day Moving Average is $41.04. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $45.13 in the near term. At $46.03, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $46.93. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $43.33, it is likely to go to the next support level at $42.43. The third support level lies at $41.53 if the price breaches the second support level.

Pathward Financial Inc. (NASDAQ: CASH) Key Stats

There are currently 27,561K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 1.27 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 606,000 K according to its annual income of 156,390 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 150,840 K and its income totaled 27,840 K.