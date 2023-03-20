PaxMedica Inc. (PXMD) volume exceeds 14.08 million: A new investment opportunity for investors

PaxMedica Inc. (NASDAQ: PXMD) on March 17, 2023, started off the session at the price of $2.67, soaring 17.94% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $2.85 and dropped to $2.41 before settling in for the closing price of $2.23. Within the past 52 weeks, PXMD’s price has moved between $1.36 and $10.48.

The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of -10.00%. With a float of $0.87 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $11.78 million.

Considering the fact that the conglomerate employs 2 people, you should pay attention to its efficiency factor.

PaxMedica Inc. (PXMD) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Observing investor behavior towards Biotechnology industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of PaxMedica Inc. is 76.80%, while institutional ownership is 0.50%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Mar 09, was worth 5,033. In this transaction Chief Executive Officer of this company sold 3,495 shares at a rate of $1.44, taking the stock ownership to the 541,633 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Mar 09, when Company’s Chief Operating Officer sold 3,371 for $1.44, making the entire transaction worth $4,854. This insider now owns 288,452 shares in total.

PaxMedica Inc. (PXMD) Recent Fiscal highlights

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -10.00% per share during the next fiscal year.

PaxMedica Inc. (NASDAQ: PXMD) Trading Performance Indicators

PaxMedica Inc. (PXMD) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 1.70 was reported for the most recent quarter.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.28

Technical Analysis of PaxMedica Inc. (PXMD)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 1.35 million, its volume of 7.32 million showed improvement in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 68.25%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.36.

During the past 100 days, PaxMedica Inc.’s (PXMD) raw stochastic average was set at 46.86%, which indicates a significant decrease from 84.62% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 151.17% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 162.95% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $2.85 in the near term. At $3.07, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $3.29. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $2.41, it is likely to go to the next support level at $2.19. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $1.97.

PaxMedica Inc. (NASDAQ: PXMD) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 26.80 million based on 12,036K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 0 K and income totals -10,230 K. The company made 0 K in profit during its latest quarter, and -11,464 K in sales during its previous quarter.