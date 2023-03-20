Pear Therapeutics Inc. (PEAR) average volume reaches $220.06K: Is Wall Street expecting a rally?

Pear Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: PEAR) kicked off on March 17, 2023, at the price of $0.33, down -34.23% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $0.5228 and dropped to $0.3002 before settling in for the closing price of $0.59. Over the past 52 weeks, PEAR has traded in a range of $0.51-$6.74.

While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded -287.50%. With a float of $116.27 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $138.96 million.

The firm has a total of 260 workers. Let’s measure their productivity.

Pear Therapeutics Inc. (PEAR) Insider Activity

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Health Information Services Industry. The insider ownership of Pear Therapeutics Inc. is 4.40%, while institutional ownership is 73.40%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jan 20, was worth 39,246. In this transaction President and CEO of this company sold 34,731 shares at a rate of $1.13, taking the stock ownership to the 8,210,834 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Jan 20, when Company’s CFO, COO, Treas., & Asst. Sec. sold 19,540 for $1.13, making the entire transaction worth $22,080. This insider now owns 29,960 shares in total.

Pear Therapeutics Inc. (PEAR) Earnings and Forecasts

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 9/29/2022, the organization reported -$0.22 earnings per share (EPS), lower than consensus estimate (set at -$0.21) by -$0.01. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.15 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -287.50% per share during the next fiscal year.

Pear Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: PEAR) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Pear Therapeutics Inc.’s (PEAR) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 2.10. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 5.81.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.89, a number that is poised to hit -0.22 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.52 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Pear Therapeutics Inc. (PEAR)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Pear Therapeutics Inc., PEAR], we can find that recorded value of 0.3 million was better than the volume posted last year of 0.21 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 15.05%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.11.

During the past 100 days, Pear Therapeutics Inc.’s (PEAR) raw stochastic average was set at 2.97%, which indicates a significant decrease from 12.15% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 181.46% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 119.09% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $1.0214, while its 200-day Moving Average is $1.7276. Now, the first resistance to watch is $0.5085. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $0.6270. The third major resistance level sits at $0.7311. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.2859, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.1818. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $0.0633.

Pear Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: PEAR) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 83.12 million has total of 140,028K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 4,210 K in contrast with the sum of -65,140 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 4,080 K and last quarter income was -30,720 K.