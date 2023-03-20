Search
ProFrac Holding Corp. (ACDC) is destined for greater heights as its last quarter sales were 696,730 K

ProFrac Holding Corp. (NASDAQ: ACDC) kicked off on March 17, 2023, at the price of $14.95, down -4.94% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $15.04 and dropped to $13.96 before settling in for the closing price of $15.17. Over the past 52 weeks, ACDC has traded in a range of $13.18-$27.00.

While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 63.90%. With a float of $26.15 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $142.37 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 2522 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +5.41, operating margin of -5.08, and the pretax margin is -12.73.

ProFrac Holding Corp. (ACDC) Insider Updates

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Oil & Gas Equipment & Services Industry. The insider ownership of ProFrac Holding Corp. is 2.00%, while institutional ownership is 30.70%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Dec 28, was worth 1,740,000. In this transaction 10% Owner of this company bought 1,500,000 shares at a rate of $1.16, taking the stock ownership to the 1,500,000 shares.

ProFrac Holding Corp. (ACDC) Performance Highlights and Predictions

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 9/29/2022, the organization reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS), higher than consensus estimate (set at $0.86) by $0.26. This company achieved a net margin of -12.63. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 1.17 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 63.90% per share during the next fiscal year.

ProFrac Holding Corp. (NASDAQ: ACDC) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at ProFrac Holding Corp.’s (ACDC) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 1.10. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.28. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 364.50.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.41, a number that is poised to hit 0.88 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 5.74 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of ProFrac Holding Corp. (ACDC)

ProFrac Holding Corp. (NASDAQ: ACDC) saw its 5-day average volume 0.68 million, a positive change from its year-to-date volume of 0.4 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 8.67%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.29.

During the past 100 days, ProFrac Holding Corp.’s (ACDC) raw stochastic average was set at 4.04%, which indicates a significant decrease from 6.72% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 79.59% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 64.77% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $20.83, while its 200-day Moving Average is $20.30. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $14.99 in the near term. At $15.55, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $16.07. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $13.91, it is likely to go to the next support level at $13.39. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $12.83.

ProFrac Holding Corp. (NASDAQ: ACDC) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 2.41 billion has total of 155,092K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 768,350 K in contrast with the sum of -42,420 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 696,730 K and last quarter income was 44,930 K.

