Recent developments with Genprex Inc. (GNPX) have led to the company’s beta value being reach -0.34 cents.

A new trading day began on March 17, 2023, with Genprex Inc. (NASDAQ: GNPX) stock priced at $0.8186, down -6.08% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $0.8416 and dropped to $0.7475 before settling in for the closing price of $0.82. GNPX’s price has ranged from $0.75 to $2.67 over the past 52 weeks.

Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged 17.60%. With a float of $47.38 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $47.98 million.

In an organization with 17 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency.

Genprex Inc. (GNPX) Insider and Institutional Ownership

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Biotechnology Industry. The insider ownership of Genprex Inc. is 0.40%, while institutional ownership is 9.50%.

Genprex Inc. (GNPX) Latest Financial update

In its latest quarterly report, released on 9/29/2022, the company reported earnings of -$0.13 per share, which was $0.1 lower than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). This company achieved a return on equity of -54.29. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.12 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 17.60% per share during the next fiscal year.

Genprex Inc. (NASDAQ: GNPX) Trading Performance Indicators

Technical Analysis of Genprex Inc. (GNPX)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 0.44 million. That was inferior than the volume of 0.45 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 11.24%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.12.

During the past 100 days, Genprex Inc.’s (GNPX) raw stochastic average was set at 2.29%, which indicates a significant decrease from 4.53% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 84.40% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 88.45% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $1.3499, while its 200-day Moving Average is $1.4146. However, in the short run, Genprex Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $0.8284. Second resistance stands at $0.8821. The third major resistance level sits at $0.9225. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.7343, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.6939. The third support level lies at $0.6402 if the price breaches the second support level.

Genprex Inc. (NASDAQ: GNPX) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 42.89 million, the company has a total of 48,165K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 0 K while annual income is -19,600 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 0 K while its latest quarter income was -6,083 K.