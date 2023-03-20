Recent developments with Hut 8 Mining Corp. (HUT) have led to the company’s beta value being reach 3.35 cents.

Hut 8 Mining Corp. (NASDAQ: HUT) on March 17, 2023, started off the session at the price of $1.85, soaring 9.30% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $1.90 and dropped to $1.78 before settling in for the closing price of $1.72. Within the past 52 weeks, HUT’s price has moved between $0.78 and $6.70.

The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of -138.60%. With a float of $183.08 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $207.81 million.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 98 workers is very important to gauge. In terms of profitability, gross margin is -26.73, operating margin of -50.06, and the pretax margin is -154.78.

Hut 8 Mining Corp. (HUT) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Observing investor behavior towards Capital Markets industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Hut 8 Mining Corp. is 6.07%, while institutional ownership is 9.42%.

Hut 8 Mining Corp. (HUT) Latest Financial update

This company achieved a net margin of -161.14 while generating a return on equity of -52.94.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -138.60% per share during the next fiscal year.

Hut 8 Mining Corp. (NASDAQ: HUT) Trading Performance Indicators

Hut 8 Mining Corp. (HUT) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 8.20 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 3.46.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -1.20, a number that is poised to hit -0.15 in the next quarter

Technical Analysis of Hut 8 Mining Corp. (HUT)

The latest stats from [Hut 8 Mining Corp., HUT] show that its last 5-days average volume of 14.68 million was superior to 11.38 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 81.85%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.19.

During the past 100 days, Hut 8 Mining Corp.’s (HUT) raw stochastic average was set at 62.15%, which indicates a significant decrease from 97.10% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 119.72% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 124.30% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $1.7145, while its 200-day Moving Average is $1.7685. Now, the first resistance to watch is $1.9267. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $1.9733. The third major resistance level sits at $2.0467. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $1.8067, it is likely to go to the next support level at $1.7333. The third support level lies at $1.6867 if the price breaches the second support level.

Hut 8 Mining Corp. (NASDAQ: HUT) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 521.31 million based on 220,901K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 115,900 K and income totals -186,770 K. The company made 15,190 K in profit during its latest quarter, and -143,570 K in sales during its previous quarter.