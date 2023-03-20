Recent developments with Synovus Financial Corp. (SNV) have led to the company’s beta value being reach 1.42 cents.

A new trading day began on March 17, 2023, with Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE: SNV) stock priced at $28.96, down -8.57% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $29.2001 and dropped to $27.08 before settling in for the closing price of $29.88. SNV’s price has ranged from $27.58 to $52.22 over the past 52 weeks.

Annual sales at Financial sector company grew by 12.30% over the past five years. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged 1.00%. With a float of $143.47 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $145.47 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 5027 employees.

Synovus Financial Corp. (SNV) Insider and Institutional Ownership

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Banks – Regional Industry. The insider ownership of Synovus Financial Corp. is 0.50%, while institutional ownership is 82.30%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Feb 10, was worth 84,422. In this transaction EVP, Corp. & Inv. Banking of this company sold 1,947 shares at a rate of $43.36, taking the stock ownership to the 9,314 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Nov 14, when Company’s EVP and General Counsel sold 663 for $43.80, making the entire transaction worth $29,039. This insider now owns 5,090 shares in total.

Synovus Financial Corp. (SNV) Latest Financial update

In its latest quarterly report, released on 12/30/2022, the company reported earnings of $1.35 per share, which was $0.1 lower than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). This company achieved a net margin of +30.49 while generating a return on equity of 15.51. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 1.27 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 1.00% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 8.00% during the next five years compared to 14.10% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE: SNV) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Synovus Financial Corp.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 2.10. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 4.52.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 4.95, a number that is poised to hit 1.27 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 5.40 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Synovus Financial Corp. (SNV)

Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE: SNV) saw its 5-day average volume 5.35 million, a positive change from its year-to-date volume of 1.55 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 9.43%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 2.13.

During the past 100 days, Synovus Financial Corp.’s (SNV) raw stochastic average was set at 1.35%, which indicates a significant decrease from 1.57% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 53.74% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 42.84% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $39.73, while its 200-day Moving Average is $39.51. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $28.65 in the near term. At $29.99, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $30.77. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $26.53, it is likely to go to the next support level at $25.75. The third support level lies at $24.41 if the price breaches the second support level.

Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE: SNV) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 4.36 billion, the company has a total of 146,045K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 2,485 M while annual income is 757,900 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 757,090 K while its latest quarter income was 205,770 K.