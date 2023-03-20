Recent developments with Zuora Inc. (ZUO) have led to the company’s beta value being reach 1.81 cents.

On March 17, 2023, Zuora Inc. (NYSE: ZUO) opened at $9.32, lower -3.95% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $9.42 and dropped to $8.975 before settling in for the closing price of $9.37. Price fluctuations for ZUO have ranged from $5.45 to $15.68 over the past 52 weeks.

A company in the Technology sector has jumped its sales by 25.10% annually for the last half of the decade. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted -28.60% at the time writing. With a float of $114.65 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $132.58 million.

In an organization with 1393 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +61.62, operating margin of -24.52, and the pretax margin is -28.12.

Zuora Inc. (ZUO) Insider and Institutional Ownership

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Software – Infrastructure industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Zuora Inc. is 0.60%, while institutional ownership is 75.00%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Mar 06, was worth 153,776. In this transaction Chief Revenue Officer of this company sold 15,369 shares at a rate of $10.01, taking the stock ownership to the 17,558 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Mar 06, when Company’s Chief Product & Tech Officer sold 4,787 for $10.04, making the entire transaction worth $48,050. This insider now owns 110,225 shares in total.

Zuora Inc. (ZUO) Latest Financial update

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 10/30/2022, the company posted -$0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at -$0.06) by $0.04. This company achieved a net margin of -30.79 while generating a return on equity of -70.96. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -28.60% per share during the next fiscal year.

Zuora Inc. (NYSE: ZUO) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Zuora Inc. (ZUO). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 2.20. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 3.16. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 625.90.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.93, a number that is poised to hit 0.00 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.19 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Zuora Inc. (ZUO)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 0.94 million. That was inferior than the volume of 1.22 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 43.84%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.42.

During the past 100 days, Zuora Inc.’s (ZUO) raw stochastic average was set at 75.21%, which indicates a significant increase from 41.79% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 86.06% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 68.56% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $8.24, while its 200-day Moving Average is $8.10. However, in the short run, Zuora Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $9.29. Second resistance stands at $9.58. The third major resistance level sits at $9.73. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $8.84, it is likely to go to the next support level at $8.69. The third support level lies at $8.40 if the price breaches the second support level.

Zuora Inc. (NYSE: ZUO) Key Stats

There are currently 133,600K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 1.25 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 338,390 K according to its annual income of -121,970 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 103,040 K and its income totaled -31,860 K.